Cyclones' point guard embraces leadership role

What makes Ryan’s leadership special is there are no off days with it. Everyday she’s the same leader to everyone on the team.

“No. 1, it’s unique that anyone talks because they’re so used to being buried in their phone that they don’t talk to anyone,” Fennelly said. “She does it with a great amount of consistency and it’s everyone. If you hear her talking, you’ll hear her talking to everyone. It’s not just a couple players that she focuses on. She has a really good sense of when a teammate needs her voice. She’s done a great job with the freshmen and helping them transition to college life.

“I’m so old that there used to be a commercial for a financial planner named EF Hutton. The commercial used to be, ‘When E.F. Hutton speaks, people listen.’ That’s Emily Ryan. Emily Ryan is our EF Hutton.”

Ryan didn’t seek out the role, but she’s happy to fill it.

“It’s just something that came naturally to me,” Ryan said. “Everyone on the team does a good job of making others feel included and comfortable. That’s the role I took on and I’m glad to be in it.”

It’s one thing for a freshman, which Ryan was last year, to lead by example. It’s a whole other deal when they’re a vocal leader, too.