Czinano, Hawkeyes overcome 3-point shooting woes

The 3-point shot wasn't falling for the Iowa women's basketball team Thursday night.
Really not falling.
Thankfully for the Hawkeyes, the combination of Monika Czinano down low and Caitlin Clark at the free throw line provided enough spark for the Iowa offense to gradually pull away from Purdue for a 79-66 Big Ten win.
Iowa (9-4, 3-1) went 0-15 from 3-point range on the night. They did far better inside the arc, however — 68.4%.
A big part of that was Czinano, who went 12-14 from the field for 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds before fouling out.
The Hawkeyes also got to the free throw line regularly against the Boilermakers, and when they did, they hit them. Iowa sank 27-30 free throws, led by a 14-16 effort by Clark, who finished with 24 points and nine assists.
Iowa also got a game-high 11 rebounds from McKenna Warnock.
The Hawkeyes got off to a fast start, building a 16-6 leaf with 2:40 left in the first quarter. Purdue (11-5, 2-3) refused to go away, however, rallying to take the lead on two different occasions in the second quarter before Iowa closed on a 9-2 run to take a 37-30 lead into halftime.
An 8-0 third-quarter run then provided the Hawkeyes with some breathing room the rest of the way.
Purdue was led by Abbey Ellis' 18 points. Madison Layden chipped in 11 points, and Jeanae Terry added eight points, eight assists and a game-high four offensive rebounds.
Iowa returns to action at 5 p.m. Sunday hosting a Nebraska team the Hawkeyes beat on the road 95-86 earlier in the season.
Northern Iowa 74, Missouri State 65: A pair of North Scott grads shone Thursday night as Northern Iowa ended Missouri State's 21-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak.
One former Lancer, Karli Rucker led the Panthers (9-5, 2-1) in points with 19. The other, Grace Boffeli tallied her second double-double in the last three games, scoring 11 points to go along with team highs of 14 rebounds and four assists.
Emerson Green added 17 points and three steals for the Panthers, who built a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Abigayle Jackson scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Missouri State (11-3, 2-1).