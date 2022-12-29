Czinano reaches 2,000 career points as Iowa beats Purdue

IOWA CITY — A game after Caitlin Clark became the fourth player in University of Iowa women's basketball program history to collect 2,000 career points, Monika Czinano became the fifth.

Czinano made two free throws with a little more than 6 minutes remaining Thursday night to reach the milestone as 12th-ranked Iowa downed Purdue 83-68 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

In her 138th career game, Czinano joined Megan Gustafson, Ally Disterhoft, Cindy Haugejorde and Clark as 2,000-point scorers for the Hawkeyes.

As the game ended, Czinano shared a lengthy embrace with associate coach Jan Jensen, who works primarily with Iowa's post players.

"She told me, 'This is only the beginning,'" Czinano said postgame in an interview with the Big Ten Network. "It is a long season. A great milestone."

Czinano and Clark are the first pair of teammates in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball history to reach that landmark in the same season.

Clark compiled 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists to pace the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0).

The West Des Moines Dowling grad recorded 11 points in the first quarter when Iowa raced to a 20-12 lead and had 17 by halftime when the lead stretched to 44-23. McKenna Warnock matched Clark's three 3-pointers and had 11 points.

The Hawkeyes made seven 3s and had 11 assists on 17 baskets. Iowa grabbed 13 more rebounds. Purdue was 3 of 15 from distance and shot 25% overall.

Warnock finished with a season-high 19 points and Czinano added 12. Freshman Hannah Stuelke, a Cedar Rapids Washington graduate, contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 23 points in the third quarter but got as close as 11 after Iowa cooled off. The Hawkeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 64-44.

Iowa made with 11 3-pointers. Warnock sank 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring a season-high with nine rebounds.

Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper scored 10 apiece.

Iowa hits the road for the next two games, facing resurgent Illinois on Sunday in Champaign before traveling to 14th-ranked Michigan on Jan. 7.