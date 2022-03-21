 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN’S HOOPS

Drake ends UNI's season in WNIT

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — The college basketball career of Northern Iowa's Karli Rucker came to an end Monday night.

Powered by four players in double-figure scoring, the Drake women's basketball team beat UNI for the third time this season, a 62-55 decision, in the second round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament at the Knapp Center.

Maggie Bair and Maddie Petersen each had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the final quarter to collect the victory. Megan Meyer and Anna Miller each had 10 points for Drake.

UNI also had four players in double figures, but the Panthers (23-11) were just 1 of 14 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Kam Finley had 11 points while Rucker and Grace Boffeli, both North Scott High School graduates, finished with 10 points apiece along with Cynthia Wolf. Boffeli also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Rucker finished her five-year run in Cedar Falls with career totals of 1,869 points, 512 assists, 470 rebounds and 191 long-distance makes.

Drake (20-13) advances to the Round of 16 and will play South Dakota State on Thursday in Brookings, S.D.

