Drake pulls away from Bradley in fourth

For three quarters Thursday evening, the 10th-seeded Bradley University women’s basketball team gave the seventh-seeded Drake Bulldogs fits in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game at the TaxSlayer Center.

The game — a rematch of last season’s Hoops in the Heartland title game — then took a decided turn in the first five minutes of the final frame.

The Bulldogs opened the final 10-minute stanza on a 13-0 run to take control and held off the Braves 71-56 for the victory. It was the third win of the season in the MVC series — the first time since 2001-02 Drake logged three wins over Bradley in the same season.

The victory moves the 18-12 Bulldogs into Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Missouri State (23-6). That game is at 6 p.m.

“It’s not attributed to any magical coaching speech to start the fourth quarter,” said Drake coach Allison Pohlman. “These women are very detail-oriented and they understand what they need to do.”

What the Bulldogs did was take what the aggressive Bradley defense gave them.

Nursing a 52-43 lead after three quarters when Bradley cut into what had been a 33-20 halftime advantage, the Bulldogs took over early in the fourth.

Drake scored the first three buckets of the frame, all at the rim in various ways.

Megan Meyer (9 points) took a great back-door feed from Katie Dinnebier, Anna Miller finished off a fast-break chance, and Dinnebier scored on another drive.

Just to break up the string, Hannah Fuller drilled a 3-pointer to stretch the lead further and then Miller scored in the paint again off a great feed from Meyer, a University of Iowa transfer.

Getting fouled on a shot attempt in the paint, Maggie Bair then added two free throws to make it 65-43 at the 4:54 mark of the frame.

“In all honesty, I think it’s a tribute to us getting comfortable,” said Pohlman. “It was a shift in what Bradley did, going to a man-to-man defense.”

“Hat’s off to Drake; they’re a tough team to defend,” said Bradley coach Andrea Gorski, whose young club finished 4-24. “The last time we played them, they killed us from the outside. Today, they got us inside.”

Drake finished the game with 40 points in the paint, 15 of those on fastbreak chances.

“It’s nice having rim-runners like these two,” said Pohlman of Bair and Miller, who led the 18-12 Bulldogs with 17 and 10 points, respectively. “You get a couple of easy baskets in transitions and once that happens, it opens things up to shoot the 3. … It’s all about aggressiveness.”

It was about defense, too. The Bulldogs, who led the conference in scoring, held the Braves to 37.9% shooting (22 of 58) from the field.

“We just didn’t have enough makes,” said Gorski. “They wear you out. That’s a very deep team and I think we got tired.”

Bradley had three players finish in double-digit scoring. Isis Fitch led the way 14, Caroline Waite added 12 and Tatum Koenig 10.

Drake opened the game with the first six points and never trailed building an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and a 33-20 halftime advantage.

“We came in with a ‘Why not us’ attitude,” said Koenig, who helped Bradley win the third 23-19. “We just needed a better start. But we did fight back.”

