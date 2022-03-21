Early tournament exit provides 'fuel' for Hawkeye women

IOWA CITY — It was an historic season on several fronts for the University of Iowa women's basketball team.

The Hawkeyes claimed a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title and the league's tournament championship, something the program had never achieved in the same season.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena was sold out for Iowa's last three home contests, a first during head coach Lisa Bluder's tenure.

Bluder won her 800th career game. All-American point guard Caitlin Clark recorded five triple-doubles. All-conference post Monika Czinano led the country in field goal percentage.

All of those factoids will be remembered about the 2021-22 Hawkeyes, but the closing chapter did not produce a happily ever after finish.

The Hawkeyes, who talked openly last October at media day about making it to a Final Four, were ousted of the NCAA tournament in the second round on their home court Sunday afternoon by 10th-seeded Creighton, 64-62.

"There's a lot of exciting basketball ahead for this group, but obviously the feeling of letting (our fans) down, letting the coaches down and our teammates down, it stinks right now," Clark said. "But I think overall it is just more fuel for us going into next year.

Iowa overcame a season-ending knee injury to backup post Sharon Goodman in the preseason. It battled and work through COVID-19 issues, within its own program and several of its opponents to play a complete Big 10 schedule.

It rebounded from a 3-4 stretch in December and early January, which included home losses to IUPUI and Northwestern, to win eight of its last nine games and finish with a 24-8 mark.

"I couldn't be more proud of this group," Bluder said. "I love them. I can't believe I don't get to go to practice (Monday). That's the hardest thing for me right now is that I don't get to go to practice (Monday)."

There is no question Sunday's setback will sting for days and weeks to come. Iowa had a four-point lead with 92 seconds left before former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen delivered a series of big shots to lead Creighton into its first Sweet 16.

For an Iowa team which was first in the country in field-goal percentage and second in scoring offense, it shot a season-low 35.7% and finished with its lowest scoring output of the season.

Clark mustered only four free throws in the second half, the first time all season she didn't make a field goal in the closing two quarters.

"I'm not going to sit here and make excuses for how I played," Clark said. "I think just coming back and working harder than I ever have is really all I can do."

The Hawkeyes return their entire starting lineup next season — Clark, Czinano, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall. Reserves Addison O'Grady and Kylie Feuerbach are back along with Goodman.

Bluder's team also adds three freshmen, including the Iowa and Nebraska Gatorade Players of the Year in 6-foot-2 Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington and 5-9 sharpshooter Taylor McCabe of Fremont, Neb.

It is almost a certainty Iowa starts next season in the top 10, maybe top 5.

"The exciting thing is we return everybody from our starting lineup, and we have three great recruits coming in," Bluder said.

Iowa will need to shore up its rebounding, an area that hindered them in several losses this season — including a 52-37 deficit Sunday. It also needs to find a consistent third scoring option to take the burden off Clark and Czinano.

And while the defense made substantial strides since last year (80.6 points allowed her game to 70.2), there is still room for growth.

"(Rebounding) is something that needs to improve for our team and something that has improved this year but can go even further," Czinano said.

With Clark at the forefront, support for the program is at an all-time high.

The Hawkeyes sold out their regular-season finale against Michigan and then drew 28,764 for two NCAA tournament games — significantly more than the other 15 sub region locations.

"Walking out of the tunnel and seeing that many people is almost unexplainable," Czinano said. "It fills you with joy and makes the game fun and fuels you.

"We're a fun team to watch. I think people are picking up on that, and I think it's drawing more eyes to the sport. Obviously, Caitlin is a phenomenal player and that brings it, too, but people come a lot of times for Caitlin's name and they stay because we're so fun to watch as a collective unit.

"I'm just so proud of what we're doing here, and the story is not over for us."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.