Final shot does not fall as Augie's season ends in heartbreak

The T-shirts worn by the Augustana women's basketball team in Saturday's pregame warmups had just one word on the front: "Fight."

The Vikings did just that. It just wasn't quite enough.

Hosting Illinois Wesleyan in both teams' regular-season finale, the Vikings had plenty to fight for. A win would extend their season into next week's CCIW Tournament.

Taking on a Titan squad that was also fighting for the regular-season CCIW crown, Augustana battled from start to finish and very nearly found a way to punch its tournament pass.

Down by three with 3.2 seconds left, Viking freshman guard Emma Berg stole an IWU inbounds pass and got off a 3-point try that just missed as time expired, with Augie's season ending with the 65-62 loss.

"I was very surprised," said Berg. "The ball went right into my hands, I took a few dribbles and shot it. It felt good, and I thought it would fall, but it just missed. I'm glad I got to take that shot."

Berg scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and knocked down 3-pointers that gave Augustana (12-13, 6-10 CCIW) a 57-56 lead with 3:28 left to play and again at 60-59 with 1:59 remaining.

"The shots don't always fall, but I knew it was there," Berg said of her outside touch. "(Head coach Mark Beinborn) always tells me to keep shooting and they'll start falling. I feel confident that for every 10 shots I take, at least six will fall in."

But after Berg's second 3-pointer of the fourth period fell, the Titans (17-8, 14-2) responded by reeling off six straight points to go up 65-60 with 13.7 seconds remaining.

A bucket by junior guard and former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz with 3.2 seconds left gave the Vikings hope, and that hope was nearly justified as the hosts got their last shot against the eventual CCIW regular-season champions.

"This is definitely encouraging and motivating. The first time we played them, they beat us by nearly 40 (an 81-48 loss on Jan. 15 at Bloomington)," said Loiz, who posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists.

"We worked on a lot of things in practice, but unfortunately they didn't carry on over to the game. It is what it is, we went out fighting as a team."

Down by as much as 11 in the third quarter, Augustana clawed back to within six at 48-42 going into the fourth. Then, a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws from junior guard Macy Beinborn had the Vikings within 56-54 with 6:15 remaining.

"That's our thing. We're tough, we're going to fight and we're going to go for everything," said the former Pleasant Valley standout, who led all scorers with 22 points. "The atmosphere here was so great, and that helped us a lot."

In the first quarter, the Vikings led by as much as five, and in a sampler of things to come, a Berg 3-pointer had the hosts up by three with 10.3 seconds left before IWU's Catie Eck buried a trey at the buzzer to tie the game at 15-15.

Early in the second period, a three-point play by Macy Beinborn had Augie up 20-16, but the Titans responded with a 10-2 run to go up by four before Loiz scored with 14.8 seconds on the clock to bring the Vikes within 26-24 at halftime.

With four players scoring in double figures, a group led by senior forward Kaia Bowen's 18 points, IWU took its biggest lead at 44-33 midway through the third quarter. But as Augie made clear, the fight was far from over.

"In our huddle (trailing 65-62 in the final seconds), we talked about how we could easily give up, there's just three seconds left, and we gave them a good fight," said Macy Beinborn. "But in our heads, they were not going to get the ball in. We were going to get a five-second call, or a steal.

"Then we were going to get a shot, and it was going to go in."

Losing just three seniors, a group that includes former Rock Island prep Lauren Hall (nine rebounds, five points on Saturday), the Vikings look to get plenty of shots in the future.

"We're going to miss our seniors, but we've got a lot of good people coming in," said Loiz. "This gives us greater hope for the future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0