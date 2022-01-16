Free-throw parade propels Hawkeyes past Cornhuskers

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team has struggled to find any consistency from the 3-point line this season.
There is nothing wrong with the Hawkeyes' accuracy at the free-throw line.
When Nebraska blitzed Iowa with a series of long-distance shots in the first quarter Sunday, the Hawkeyes crawled back into the game one foul shot at a time.
Coach Lisa Bluder’s squad made 31 of 34 attempts from the charity stripe to overcome a 16-point deficit and claim its third straight victory with a 93-83 conquest of Nebraska in front of 8,473 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It is a difference-maker for us,” said Bluder, whose team leads the country in foul shooting at 86.7%. “The more we can get there, it really creates a difference. It was a difference-maker today.”
Down two starters who average double figures in Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley — one to injury and another to illness — Nebraska (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) poured in 14 trifectas and outscored Iowa by 30 points from the 3-point line.
Nebraska, though, was whistled for 28 fouls to Iowa’s seven. The discrepancy was 16-1 at halftime, as Iowa scored 12 of its 27 second-quarter points at the line.
“(The game) shifted when Iowa did a really good job of getting themselves to the free-throw line,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams, whose team conversely was 5 of 8 at the line. “They were pretty aggressive and were trying to go at the basket, and they were rewarded with that aggressive mentality.”
Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark drew 10 fouls and All-Big Ten post Monika Czinano seven.
Clark finished 12 of 12 at the line en route to her third triple-double of the season with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Czinano was 9 of 10 at the stripe and had a season-high 31 points.
“I’m good at creating contact,” Clark said. “People think I push off, but using your body is a skill. … I’m not looking to draw fouls all the time, that’s not really my goal.”
Free throws have been a savior for the Hawkeyes this season. Iowa is hitting only 30% from the 3-point line, but is 92 of 100 at the stripe in its last five outings.
Iowa (10-4, 4-1 Big Ten) was 0-for-15 from the 3-point line but offset that going 27-for-30 at the line in a road win Thursday at Purdue. It made only four long-distance shots Sunday.
“We harp on free throws every single day in practice,” Clark said. “They’re free, a free point. They are pretty important and win you basketball games.”
Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski, who had made only four 3-pointers in the first 16 games, knocked in four in the opening quarter as the Cornhuskers built a 30-14 advantage. She finished with a team-high 27 points.
"Our program is getting to a point where we feel confident that we don’t have to be satisfied with moral victories in any way, shape or form, but I am really proud of the way our team came in here and fought and battled and overcame quite a bit of adversity today," Williams said.
Iowa whittled the deficit to one by halftime thanks to seven straight defensive stops late in the second quarter and its foul shooting.
“We really had to battle back,” Czinano said.
Nebraska, though, built the lead to seven midway through the third quarter before Iowa mounted another surge. McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall made transition 3s late in the quarter to push the Hawkeyes in front by one.
The first minute of the fourth quarter proved pivotal.
Clark found Czinano in transition for a layup. On the ensuing Nebraska possession, Clark stole a pass near mid-court, took it in for a score and was fouled. She completed the three-point play to give Iowa a 72-66 lead.
Nebraska never drew closer than three points the rest of the way as Iowa finished the season sweep.
“I thought it was an incredibly gritty performance on the part of our players,” Bluder said.
It moved Iowa into sole possession of third place in the Big Ten, almost a third of the way through the race.
"It is a confidence booster coming back from 16 down," Czinano said. "That gives you confidence later in the season.
"We were all elated we could do that."