Hawkeye women add transfer Feuerbach from ISU

Iowa added backcourt help to its women's basketball roster Friday when former Iowa State starter Kylie Feuerbach announced her intentions to join the Hawkeyes.

Feuerbach, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced on Twitter that she had committed to transfer to Iowa.

"It is with a humble heart and deep gratitude that I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa and their (women's basketball) program," Feuerbach wrote.

Iowa rarely adds players from the transfer portal but found a home on its roster for the 6-foot guard from Sycamore, Ill., to join a backcourt that returns starters Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall from a 20-10 team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last month.

Feuerbach started in 24 of the 28 games she played last season as a freshman at Iowa State.

She averaged 21.9 minutes per game as part of a young Cyclones team which finished 17-11 and played in the second round of the NCAA tourney.

Feuerbach averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds for Iowa State, scoring in double figures six times.

