Hawkeye women eager to get back on the court

For the past 45 days, there has been little continuity for the Iowa women’s basketball program.
It had three November games — including a trip to Mexico — canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within its program.
It had a 10-day lapse between games in December for final exams.
And now in the past week, it has had consecutive Big Ten Conference contests postponed because of health and safety issues involving the Penn State and Illinois programs.
“I thought last year was strange,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Friday, “but this year, by far, is stranger than last year.”
Off since a 74-73 loss to IUPUI on Dec. 21, the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes are scheduled to return to the court at 11 a.m. Sunday against Evansville at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Evansville (6-4) agreed to the game this week when its Missouri Valley Conference tilt against Northern Iowa was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Panther program.
So the Purple Aces will play at Drake at 2 p.m. Saturday and then head east on Interstate 80 to face the Hawkeyes less than 24 hours later before heading back to southern Indiana.
“Honestly, we just need games," Bluder said. "We need to play the game of basketball. It has been a long time and we’ve had too few opportunities. We’re going to take every opportunity we can, and we’re glad Evansville agreed to play us.”
Iowa (6-3) is slated to jump back into conference play Thursday night at home against Northwestern, but Bluder said it was paramount for her team to get a game before that point.
Without Sunday’s game, Iowa would have been looking at a 17-day layoff.
“Coming into this year, you thought this wouldn’t have been an issue,” sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark said, “but we’ve experienced it quite a bit so far. You’ve got to adjust.
“Yeah, it is difficult to find consistency, but we’re not going to make any excuses. We have plenty of time to get back to where we are and show who we are as a team.”
Bluder has been impressed with her team’s maturity and resiliency during the series of stoppages, cancellations and postponements.
It has tested the patience of everyone in the program — players, coaches and managers.
Staff consultant and North Scott graduate Jenni Fitzgerald was responsible for the Penn State and Illinois scouting reports. Those have essentially been torn up, Bluder said.
Practices have featured more live scrimmaging than what Iowa typically does this time of year to keep its legs in game shape.
“To have this carrot keep taken away from you, taken away from you, it is amazing how resilient they have been,” Bluder said. “They’re probably much more resilient than their coaches, who are pulling their hair out right now.”
When the Hawkeyes do resume, Clark will need three points to reach 1,000 in what will be her 40th career game.
"Any time you reach a milestone like that, I think it is really special," Clark said. "A lot of the credit goes to my teammates and to my coaches. This system shows what I can do, what our team can do in general.
"We haven't played our best on offense this year, but it has been difficult finding a rhythm."