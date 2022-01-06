Hawkeyes can't finish off Wildcats in Big Ten home setback

The Wildcats then hit eight straight free throws as the Hawks tried to extend the game as long as possible with fouls. Burton hit 5 of 6 from the line and freshman Melannie Daley, who finished with 22 points, hit four straight as NU closed 18 of 23 from the stripe.

Iowa had some good moments and hit all 17 free throws it attempted as well as 17 of 30 shots from 2-point range.

But it could never get over the hump.

“We had moments where we were good,” said Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who finished with a game-high 30 points but didn’t score in the fourth quarter until an old-fashioned three-point play with :17 left and the game decided. “… It felt like we had a lot of good possessions. They did make some tough shots, but we have to be better than what we were. You can’t make excuses. … We just didn’t play better than they did.”

Czinano, who was out for a bit because of health and safety protocols, finished with 20 points. Warnock, who was also sidelined this past week, added 14 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.

Clark, Czinano and Warnock had all but five of Iowa’s points, a fact that Bluder knew was an issue.

“I think we have people who can be contributing offensively,” she said. “But we just didn’t get much from our other players. You become an easy team to guard when you only have two or three scorers.”

