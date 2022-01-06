Hawkeyes can't finish off Wildcats in Big Ten home setback

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team hadn’t played a Big Ten Conference game in a month.
The Northwestern Wildcats had just endured a 20-days COVID-19 pause.
At times, it led to some rough play Thursday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena between the two in a game that didn’t go Iowa’s way.
Looking a bit ragged and searching all evening for an offensive flow, the No. 22 ranked Hawkeyes just couldn’t figure out a way to stop the Wildcats in a 77-69 loss.
Iowa held Northwestern scoreless for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter as it fought back from a 66-59 deficit to tie it at 66 on a Monika Czinano bucket off a McKenna Warnock feed with 2:53 left in regulation.
But the Hawkeyes, who were only 6 of 26 from 3-point land, could only muster one more field goal the rest of the way as they lost for the second time in three starts on their home floor.
“Obviously, this is a tough loss,” said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder after her team fell to 7-4, 1-1 Big Ten. “You’re on your home court in the Big Ten and kind of going against a younger team. We just didn’t perform well in the second half. I thought our first half was OK.”
After Iowa’s rally to tie the game late, Northwestern (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) regained the lead on a Veronica Burton bucket with 2:07 left and the Hawkeyes had no offensive answers as they committed three turnovers and missed a 3-pointer, losing any momentum that might have been obtained when they tied it.
“I think we got a great shot to put us into a tie, Monika got a great feed from McKenna,” said Bluder. “The place got loud and I thought we had some super momentum from the crowd.
“Then we just couldn’t get that stop. … Boxing out again and not containing the drive, those two things really hurt us.”
So did Burton, Northwestern’s senior guard who led NU with 25 points.
So did being out-rebounded 42-31 and giving NU nine more field goal attempts.
“Veronica Burton, if you get her on the bus on time, you’ve got a chance to win any game she plays in,” said Northwestern coach Joe McKeown.
The Wildcats showed poise down the stretch.
“I thought we had chances and lots of good looks that we just didn’t finish,” said McKeown of that fourth-quarter scoring drought. “When things got tight, Burton is never going to panic and she just finds ways to get her teammates the ball or make a big play for us.”
The Wildcats then hit eight straight free throws as the Hawks tried to extend the game as long as possible with fouls. Burton hit 5 of 6 from the line and freshman Melannie Daley, who finished with 22 points, hit four straight as NU closed 18 of 23 from the stripe.
Iowa had some good moments and hit all 17 free throws it attempted as well as 17 of 30 shots from 2-point range.
But it could never get over the hump.
“We had moments where we were good,” said Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark, who finished with a game-high 30 points but didn’t score in the fourth quarter until an old-fashioned three-point play with :17 left and the game decided. “… It felt like we had a lot of good possessions. They did make some tough shots, but we have to be better than what we were. You can’t make excuses. … We just didn’t play better than they did.”
Czinano, who was out for a bit because of health and safety protocols, finished with 20 points. Warnock, who was also sidelined this past week, added 14 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.
Clark, Czinano and Warnock had all but five of Iowa’s points, a fact that Bluder knew was an issue.
“I think we have people who can be contributing offensively,” she said. “But we just didn’t get much from our other players. You become an easy team to guard when you only have two or three scorers.”