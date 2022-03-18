Hawkeyes cruise past Redbirds in NCAA tournament opener

IOWA CITY — Monika Czinano did not attempt a shot in the first quarter Friday afternoon. Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer, was scoreless for a 15-minute stretch in the middle two quarters.

Troubling for the Iowa women's basketball team? Not one bit.

The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes opened the NCAA tournament with a 98-58 onslaught over Illinois State in front of a sellout crowd of 14,382 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Other than a five-point deficit in the opening five minutes of the contest, the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region faced little resistance and recorded the program's most lopsided NCAA tournament victory.

Spurred by a 9-2 spree to close the first half and a nine-point surge out of intermission, Iowa built a 23-point advantage and cruised into Sunday's second round against 10th-seeded Creighton, an 84-74 winner over Colorado.

"Outstanding team," Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said of Iowa. "We knew we had a tall task on our hands, and they had a few more weapons than we did.

"It's going to be fun to see how far they advance."

Clark finished with a game-high 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, her 16th double-double of the season. Czinano had 18 points, seven rebounds and didn't miss a shot from the field or the free-throw line in 12 attempts.

The Hawkeyes received plenty of help elsewhere.

Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo each poured in three shots from 3-point range and closed with 13 points apiece.

Iowa made a dozen long-distance shots, had nine players in the scoring column and recorded 25 assists on 33 field goals.

"The more weapons you have, the harder you are to defend," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Everybody knows about Caitlin and Monika, so man, when those others are contributing like that, where are you going to put your focus?

"It just makes us an offensive juggernaut, and we love it."

The Redbirds (19-14) started by swarming Czinano.

"They were already doubling before (we) could even get the ball inside," Czinano said. "As the game goes on, it's hard to come double and leave my teammates open. They're all deadly."

Clark had 11 first-quarter points and Marshall dropped in two corner 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes a 21-15 advantage.

When the Redbirds whittled the deficit to seven midway through the second quarter, Czinano seized control.

She scored seven points in a two-minute span to give Iowa a double-digit lead going into halftime.

"We really needed to get her involved there," said Clark, who had six assists during Iowa's game-changing 18-2 flurry. "I kind of knew that and I was just looking for her there, especially at the second of the second quarter."

Bluder was disappointed afterward Czinano only had six shots. During the Hawkeyes' current eight-game win streak, Czinano is 78 of 99 from the field.

"Why are we not giving her more shots?" Bluder said. "That's what I want to know. You know, she can take over a game inside. She's so talented.

"But, yeah, we've got to give her the ball a little bit more to let her go to work."

Iowa had an overwhelming 24-2 advantage in fast break points and outscored Illinois State 34-20 in the paint.

"Transition is always our best offense," Clark said. "We want to get to that no matter what."

After Illinois State, in particular Mary Crompton, had some early success against Iowa's man-to-man defense, the Hawkeyes went zone and used some triangle-and-two to stymie the Redbirds.

Illinois State was 6 of 36 from beyond the arc and shot 29.6% for the game. Iowa came up with 10 steals, three apiece from Clark and Marshall, and recorded four blocks.

"Our zone was really good," Bluder said. "It's great because at the beginning of the year our zone wasn't very good. It was something we could not really use.

"Now in the Big Ten tournament and here, we've been able to use our zone. To me, that protects your legs a little bit as well. You don't have to play all those screens."

Illinois State's JuJu Redmond finished with a team-high 25 points and Crompton had 11, only three in the game's final 35 minutes.

It was the Redbirds' first NCAA tournament trip in 13 years after winning three games in three days at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in Moline.

"I told them one game does not define them," Gillespie said. "What defines this group and their legacy is they are Missouri Valley champions. They got Illinois State back on the map, back where it should be."

Iowa 98, Illinois State 58

ILLINOIS STATE (19-14) -- DeAnna Wilson 3-7 0-2 4 6, Kate Bullman 2-10 0-0 2 5, Mary Crompton 4-12 0-0 0 11, Maya Wong 1-10 4-4 0 6, Juliunn Redmond 10-21 4-5 3 25, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 0-0 2-2 3 2, Kayel Newland 1-6 0-0 2 3, Kenzie Bowers 0-2 0-0 0 0, Chloe Van Zeeland 0-0 0-0 2 0, Lexy Koudelka 0-0 0-0 1 0, Lexi Boles 0-0 0-0 0 0, Hannah Kelle 0-1 0-0 1 0, Lauren Cohen 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 21-71 10-13 58.

IOWA (24-7) -- McKenna Warnock 3-8 0-0 2 7, Monika Czinano 6-6 6-6 4 18, Kate Martin 2-4 0-0 2 5, Caitlin Clark 9-15 7-7 3 27, Gabbie Marshall 4-7 2-2 1 13, Tomi Taiwo 4-5 2-2 1 13, Kylie Feuerbach 1-2 0-0 2 3, Addison O'Grady 3-5 1-2 2 7, Syndey Affolter 1-2 2-2 1 5, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0 0, AJ Ediger 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 33-55 20-21 18 98.

Illinois State;15;14;18;11;--;58

Iowa;21;22;31;24;--;98

3-point goals -- Illinois State 6-36 (Crompton 3-11, Bullman 1-7, Newland 1-4, Redmond 1-3, Bowers 0-2, Cohen 0-2, Wong 0-7); Iowa 12-26 (Marshall 3-6, Taiwo 3-4, Clark 2-6, Warnock 1-5, Martin 1-2, Feuerbach 1-2, Affolter 1-1). Rebounds -- Illinois State 37 (Wilson 8); Iowa 38 (Czinano 7, Martin 7). Assists -- Illinois State 10 (Redmond 3); Iowa 25 (Clark 10, Marshall 5). Steals -- Illinois State 5 (Bullman 2); Iowa 10 (Clark 3, Marshall 3). Blocks -- Illinois State 1 (Wilson); Iowa 4 (Martin 3). Turnovers -- Illinois State 13, Iowa 11. Att -- 14,382.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.