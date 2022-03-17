Hawkeyes excited to play in front of full house for NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team was playing in a “bubble” in San Antonio last March with limited spectators.

When the Hawkeyes run out of the tunnel at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday afternoon to face Illinois State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, they’ll be greeted to a capacity crowd decked in black and gold.

“This is really my first real March Madness experience and this is what I grew up watching as a little kid,” Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “This is my favorite month of the year. I just love it.

“This is what I really dreamed of, and we get to do it on our home court in front of a sold-out crowd."

Iowa post Monika Czinano admitted she would have difficulty sleeping Thursday on the eve of playing in front of 14,382 fans.

“Definitely going to have to take a Melatonin,” she said. “Going to be very wired.”

About a month ago, it was a remote possibility Iowa would be a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament .

Between injuries and COVID-19 issues within its own program as well as others, Iowa was 3-4 in late December and early January, including home losses to IUPUI and Northwestern.

Even in mid-February, they were at the bottom of the Top 25 and didn't have a win over a ranked opponent.

"I don’t think we ever hung our heads or anything like that," Clark said. "I think we knew we had so many opportunities still in front of us, and we took full advantage of them.”

It beat an Indiana team ranked in the Top 10 twice in a three-day period. It followed with a victory at Rutgers and throttled sixth-ranked Michigan 104-80 at home to earn a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

Iowa (23-7) went to Indianapolis and knocked off Northwestern, Nebraska and Indiana in three consecutive days to claim the conference tournament title and has climbed to eighth in the country.

As a result, it received a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region and has a chance to sleep in its own beds and play up to two games in front of its home fans.

“It’s something that not many people get to experience,” Czinano said. “I hope Hawk fans know how much it means to us, how much it really does help us momentum-wise, and how we love the support.”

Even with students on spring break, the game scheduled for a 3 p.m. tip on a weekday and the Hawkeyes an overwhelming favorite, Iowa officials announced the game was sold out Wednesday.

“It makes me feel like our product is appreciated by our fans, that they’re excited about watching us,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It doesn’t happen everywhere. There’s a lot of really good basketball teams across the country that don’t get the support from their communities and from their state like we do.

"We don’t take it for granted.”

Iowa played in front of 15,000-plus fans just 20 days ago against Michigan.

Conversely, Illinois State (19-13) averaged 748 spectators for its 13 home dates this season and the announced crowd of 2,261 at Drake was the most the Redbirds played in front of this season.

"It will definitely be a new experience for all of us, but how awesome," Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. "That's what it's all about.

"I'm sure this will be the best atmosphere, and that's how we're looking at it. It's not a negative, or we're not overwhelmed."

Illinois State's Mary Crompton, an Iowa City Regina graduate, grew up attending Iowa games. The following was strong but never packed.

"Their program is at a new level," Crompton said. "I don't think I'll ever have seen Carver as full as it will probably be (Friday).

"Even if they are cheering for the other team, it beats an empty gym. We're looking forward to the opportunity."

It will be Iowa's first game in a dozen days, and Bluder said her team is "champing at the bit to get back on the court."

Illinois State, meanwhile, registered three wins in three days last weekend at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline to claim the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title and its first NCAA tournament trip since 2008.

Bluder said the Redbirds' defense is what sticks out on film. Illinois State has held its last four opponents below 55 points.

"They play exclusively (man-to-man) defense," Bluder noted. "I know they're going to bring help on Monika, but they just really do a good job. Juju (Redmond) does a great job of getting out and denying them.

"They are a very good defensive team and hang their hat on that."

Illinois State, meanwhile, has the challenge of corralling Clark and Czinano, who combine for 48.5 points per game.

"We haven't played against a player like Caitlin Clark," Gillespie said. "I don't think there's a defense that can shut her down, but it's going to be by committee.

"Monika is an unbelievable post player, probably the best we've faced. Heck, why not try to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams on the country?"

The winner advances to Sunday's second round against seventh-seeded Colorado or 10th-seeded Creighton.

Regardless, Bluder hopes her team can ride the home-court advantage.

"It's harder to come into an environment that's pretty hostile and pretty loud if you're not used to communicating with your team in that type of environment," Bluder said.

"With all these people cheering against you or cheering for the Hawkeyes, that can be disheartening. It can kind of take the wind out of your sails a little bit."

