Hawkeyes take a tumble at home to No. 23 Buckeyes

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark poured in 43 points, Monika Czinano tossed in 23 and the University of Iowa women’s basketball team shot a season-best 60.7% Monday night.
It still was not enough to register its first win over a Top 25 team this season.
No. 23 Ohio State limited No. 21 Iowa to just one field goal in the final 5 minutes as it pulled out a 92-88 Big Ten Conference battle before 6,185 spectators at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Hawkeyes (14-5, 8-2 Big Ten), who had a chance to move within a half-game of league-leading Michigan with a victory.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed in this loss,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We have a lead in the last four to five minutes and gave it up."
Iowa, with only nine players in uniform for the game after freshman AJ Ediger sprained her ankle in Monday’s shootaround, felt the pain afterward.
McKenna Warnock (hand) and Gabbie Marshall (shoulder) took spills during the game and Bluder was uncertain of their status moving forward.
“They almost quit calling fouls after a while,” Bluder said. “It gets frustrating. The screens we saw tonight, and to have that many kids taken to the ground and slammed on screens, I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Clark called it Iowa’s most physical game of the season. Ohio State was whistled for 20 fouls in the game.
In particular, Clark said it was difficult for Marshall, Kate Martin, Tomi Taiwo and Kylie Feuerbach who were fighting through those screens.
“They got hammered all night long,” Clark said. “They were in pain.”
"It was more physical for the guards than the posts," Czinano said, "and that's not something that should happen in college basketball."
Ohio State (16-4, 8-3 Big Ten) countered Iowa’s two-headed attack of Clark and Czinano with four players in double figures.
Taylor Mikesell paced the Buckeyes with 24 points, including two free throws with 18.4 seconds left to put them in front 90-87.
Clark missed a 3-pointer on Iowa's ensuing trip that would have tied it, but Iowa maintained possession after Ohio State couldn’t retrieve the rebound. Martin was fouled with 5.4 seconds remaining.
Martin made the first foul shot and then intentionally missed the second. Warnock corralled the rebound for a moment, was hit and lost her balance. No foul was called.
“I thought she got taken to the ground, got mugged and should have been shooting two free throws,” Bluder said.
The Buckeyes picked up the loose ball and were fouled with 0.4 seconds left. Jacy Sheldon converted both free throws to finish it off.
Iowa had plenty of opportunities to put this one away.
The Hawkeyes led 57-48 in the third quarter and had several chances to push the margin into double figures. They couldn’t do it.
Mikesell, who had 15 second-half points, nudged Ohio State in front, 79-76, with 6-plus minutes to go. Czinano answered with seven straight points, including a three-point play, to give Iowa an 83-79 advantage.
Then Iowa’s offense dried up.
In the last five minutes, Iowa had five of its 14 turnovers and mustered only one basket.
Clark, who has 18 turnovers in the last two games, committed back-to-back miscues that Ohio State turned into points. The last gave the Buckeyes an 86-85 lead.
“We played really hard, but I could have executed a little better down the stretch,” said Clark, who made seven 3-pointers and finished one point off her career high set earlier this season against Evansville. “As the point guard, I take responsibility for that. Obviously, this one really hurts with how well we played.
“Just not executing those small details came back and haunted us a little bit.”
Clark had 21 points before halftime, including a three-point play to give Iowa its largest lead of the half at 27-21. Ohio State countered with the last seven points of the frame to go in front, 28-27.
Ohio State junior Rebeka Mikulasikova, who had made seven 3-point shots all season, made four in the opening half and five for the game. She had 17 points.
Iowa travels to Wisconsin for a 6:30 p.m. tip Thursday.
“This was a really gritty game and I’m so proud of our team in how we consistently fought through the entire game,” Czinano said. “I think this will fuel us moving forward.
“We’re dying to get in there and to play another game.”