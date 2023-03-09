The old cliche of basketball being a game of runs couldn't ring more true on Thursday night.

Between Southern Illinois and Indiana State's women's basketball teams, there were more than enough 6-0, 7-0, 8-0, 9-0 and double-digit runs to feast on.

Yet the ending of the closest first round contest during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament wasn't decided by a game-clinching run.

Sycamores senior guard Caitlin Anderson was called for a foul before an inbounds pass with 10.5 seconds left and Salukis senior Ashley Jones sank the eventual game-winning free throws to lift them to an 81-79 triumph inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark as part of Hoops in the Heartland.

"That's her game, she knows what she is capable of," Jones' teammate and fellow back court mate Shemera Williams said. "She took her time."

For the third straight season, Southern Illinois (12-18) heads into the quarterfinals and will take on co-regular season champions and second-seeded Belmont on Friday night at 6 p.m.

This one, like the two regular season meetings against Indiana State, was far from easy.

"Talk about a rival, Indiana State has become just that," Salukis' first-year coach Kelly Bond-White said. "We just had a little bit more in that fourth quarter to pull away. We got into the paint and I'm proud of their resolve."

Indiana State had a chance to take the lead with 10.5 ticks left in the final frame. Leading scorer Del'Janae Williams came off a screen near half court and got a shot off, but it was blocked by Promise Taylor.

SIU freshman Jaidynn Mason was fouled, made 1-of-2 free throws, then its defense forced the final of its 22 turnovers to seal the triumph.

"Coaches always emphasize one percent better," Salukis guard Quierra Love said.

Afterwards, Sycamores coach Chad Killinger didn't hold back about the end-of-game sequence.

"It is frustrating when a physical game like we had, at the end, gets decided by the officiating," Killinger said. "We'd been getting held all night long and their weren't too many calls made. I don't know what we'll need to do in terms of earning respect from the officials."

The final 10 minutes mimicked a roller-coaster.

Southern Illinois used a 7-0 flurry to lead 67-62 with 6:19 left. Mason, named to the All-MVC freshman team, had an assist, steal that turned into a 3-point play during the sequence.

"One her greatest assets is her ability to get downhill and draw defenses. She's growing," Bond-White said. "The game honors toughness. I'm proud of their grit."

The Salukis' cushion ballooned to 76-64 with 4:10 remaining. Then, the Sycamores began their push.

Indiana State (11-19) erupted for a 15-2 run that was capped by a Del'Janae Williams 3-pointer to give it a one-point cushion. Its defense moved to a three-quarters court trap defense and it created havoc.

"Obviously, it doesn't feel great," McKendree said. "Everyone was in it to give it their all."

It just wasn't enough to move on for the second straight season. Del'Janae Williams finished with a game-high 27 points while Anna McKendree added a career-high 25 points on a career-best seven made 3s.

The Sycamores trailed 14-4 early in the opening quarter, then went on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 16 and took a 27-16 lead within the opening few minutes of the second stanza.

Chelsea Cain chipped in 14 points for Indiana State.

"I'm disappointed for them," Killinger said.

Balance fueled Southern Illinois as seven of its eight players that played at least 14 minutes scored at least eight points. Love and Jones led its offense with 15 points apiece.

Shemera Williams added 14 and Mason chipped in 10. Taylor scored eight points, grabbed nine rebounds and swatted six blocks.

"When we're flying all over the place, it is beautiful," Bond-White said.

The Salukis get a third meeting with Belmont. The first meeting was a 101-45 thrashing, then they dropped an 80-70 verdict at home almost a month ago.

Love and Shemera Williams are eager for a another chance against the Bruins.

"Play our game and make sure we're doing that," Shemera Williams said. "I think we're fine. If we play together, we can go in and get a (win)."

Southern Illinois 81, Indiana State 79

INDIANA STATE (11-19) — Mya Glanton 1-3 0-0 2, Chelsea Cain 5-9 4-5 14, Anna McKendree 8-13 2-2 25, Bella Finnegan 0-5 0-0 0, Del'Janae Williams 12-23 1-1 27, Hattie Westerfield 3-4 0-2 6, Caitlin Anderson 2-5 1-2 5, Alona Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Niebuhr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 8-12 79.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (12-18) — Promise Taylor 3-5 2-3 8, Quierra Love 5-7 2-2 15, Laniah Randle 4-7 0-0 8, Shemera Williams 6-13 2-6 14, Ashley Jones 6-15 3-4 15, Aja Holmes 1-6 0-0 3, Jaidynn Mason 4-7 2-3 10, Tamara Nard 4-7 0-0 8, Sydney Prochaska 0-0 0-0 0, Tyranny Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 11-18 81.

Indiana State;16;17;22;24;--;79

Southern Illinois;16;23;15;27;--;81

3-point goals — ISU 9-19 (McKendree 7-11, Williams 2-5, Finnegan 0-2, Blackwell 0-1); SIU 4-14 (Love 3-4, Holmes 1-4, Jones 0-3, Williams 0-2, Mason 0-1). Rebounds — ISU 35 (Cain 9); SIU 38 (Taylor 9, Randle 9). Assists — ISU 17 (Williams 8); SIU 14 (Jones 5). Steals — ISU 10 (McKendree 6); SIU 17 (Mason 5). Turnovers — ISU 22, SIU 22. Total fouls — ISU 14, SIU 15. Fouled out — None.