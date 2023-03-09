Murray State women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner wanted 80 shots attempted on Thursday afternoon.

She likely won't be upset at the final tally of 66, nor with the shooting percentage.

The eighth-seeded Racers shot 50 percent from the field, canned 12 3-pointers and blitzed ninth-seeded Evansville 88-46 in a first-round contest during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

"We talked about playing with pace all year," Turner said. "Our kids excel playing up-and-down like that. I thought they did a great job having lots of energy, lots of effort."

The 42-point victory is the second-most in MVC Tournament history, trailing only the 49-point margin of victory Drake had against Valparaiso in 1983.

Murray State (15-15) moves into Friday's quarterfinals at Hoops in the Heartland against top-seeded and defending tournament champion Illinois State at noon.

"We just need to play with confidence," junior forward Katelyn Young said.

Young scored the first seven points for MVC newcomer Murray State, tallying 15 of her 18 in the opening 10 minutes. She was the best scorer in the league this season, averaging over 21 points per night.

She showed no sings of slowing down in the postseason. The 6-foot-1 native of Oakwood, Ill., also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

"Coach has been saying 'You got to get shots up,'" Young said.

Racers guard Briley Pena led them with a career-high 21 points on five made 3s. She has buried at least three trifectas in her last three games.

"It is all about confidence," Pena said. "When you know your coaches and teammates believe in you, it is easy to make shots."

Murray State led 29-9 after the first quarter, used a 12-0 run in the second and continued to pad its advantage all game long. It led by as much as 47 in the final frame.

Hannah McKay chipped in 14 points and Alexis Burpo registered 12 off the bench. The Racers finished with a 42-27 edge in the rebounding battle.

"Today was a good start and we're not done yet," Pena said.

Evansville (11-19) struggled to find offense, held to eight field goals in the opening half and was behind the eight-ball from opening tip to final buzzer. It was paced by Abby Feit's 12 points and Elly Morgan's 11.

The Purple Aces registered their first double-digit win total in a season since 2017.

"I know that we took a really good step in my second year and that's what we'll continue to build with," Evansville coach Robyn Scherr-Wells said. "We're looking forward to a group of newcomers."

Four seniors depart the program with Feit potentially being a fifth. She hasn't decided if she'll use her additional of eligibility brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

Anna Newman did see her college career end and the native of Evansville was proud she stuck around.

"It is pretty cool deal to play for my hometown," Newman said.

Murray State 88, Evansville 46

EVANSVILLE (11-19) — Celine Dupont 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Feit 5-12 1-2 12, Anna Newman 1-7 3-4 5, A'Niah Griffin 2-9 0-0 4, Myia Clark 1-7 0-0 2, Kynidi Mason Striverson 1-4 0-0 2, Barbora Tomancova 2-5 2-2 6, Elly Morgan 4-5 2-2 11, Jossie Hudson 1-2 1-2 4. Lexie Sinclair 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 9-12 46.

MURRAY STATE (15-15) — Hannah McKay 6-11 0-0 14, Katelyn Young 7-8 0-0 18, Briley Pena 6-9 4-5 21, Macey Turley 4-11 0-0 9, Bria Sanders-Woods 1-2 2-2 4, Cayson Conner 2-4 0-0 4, Jaidah Black 2-2 0-0 4, Alexis Burpo 4-7 4-4 12, Fruzsina Horvath 0-6 0-0 0, Lucia Operto 0-2 0-2 0, Halle Langhi 0-2 0-2 0, Julia Puente Valverde 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-66, 10-15 88.

Evansville;9;9;15;13;--;46

Murray State;29;27;22;10;--;88

3-point goals — E'ville 3-15 (Feit 1-3, Morgan 1-2, Hudson 1-1, Griffin 0-3, Newman 0-2, Clark 0-2, Striverson 0-1, Sinclair 0-1); MSU 12-26 (Pena 5-6, Young 4-5, McKay 2-6, Turley 1-3, Horvath 0-3, Conner 0-1, Burpo 0-1, Operto 0-1). Rebounds — E'ville 27 (Feit 9); MSU 42 (Young 9). Assists — E'ville 7 (Newman 2); MSU 21 (Sanders-Woods 7). Steals — E'ville 3 (Newman 2); MSU 16 (Sanders-Woods 4). Turnovers — E'ville 19, MSU 10. Total fouls — E'ville 13, MSU 16. Fouled out — None.