They are moments that have never escaped the mind of Sydney Wilson.

She is the only roster holdover from the Missouri State women's basketball team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in 2019. The native of Overland Park, Kansas felt euphoria of winning a title.

Then, she felt the pain of the following two years.

The Lady Bears went 26-4 in 2020, were ranked in various polls then didn't get a chance to live up to it with the cancellation of postseason tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What transpired in 2021 was another dagger to the heart.

Missouri State was 23-3 and went unbeaten in the league. Right before it was to play Bradley in the MVC semifinals inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark, it was forced to withdraw due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

Even with going 2-1 as an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament, Wilson always thought back to the week previous.

"Those are two years I felt we had a great chance to win this tournament," Wilson said. "Every day (I think about it)."

Under a new head coach in Beth Cunningham and a reshaped roster, the Lady Bears remain a threat at Hoops in the Heartland and will be in their fifth straight tourney quarterfinals with a convincing 71-53 victory over Bradley on Thursday afternoon.

A traditional power in the league over the last decade, Missouri State (20-10) will face another power in Drake on Friday in the quarters.

"We got crushed in transition, got crushed on the boards," Cunningham said of the previous meeting against Drake. "That is still fresh in our minds. That's got to be our ticket is our defense and rebounding."

Wilson still has not played or been a part of a semifinal in the Quad-Cities since that 2019 title run. They had a fourth quarter lead against Northern Iowa last winter in the quarters, but dropped a 63-57 verdict.

With it being her final season donning the maroon and white jersey, she doesn't want to take it for granted.

"Once we figured out we got an extra year, there was no hesitancy to not take this year," Wilson said. "I love these girls, I love this program."

Cunningham took over after Amaka Agugua-Hamilton departed to lead Virginia's program. Her only other head coach stint was at Virginia Commonwealth for nine years.

She was an associate head coach at her alma mater Notre Dame and previously was on Kara Lawson's staff at Duke.

"Defense has always been a huge focus," Cunningham said. "We're a lot different offensively. Coached alongside one of the greatest minds in the game in (Former Notre Dame coach) Muffet McGraw. That experience is invaluable."

She brought in two Power-5 transfers in forward Kennedy Taylor (Colorado) and Aniya Thomas (Kansas) plus the addition of Indya Green from Moberly Area Community College.

It has taken time to get acclimated to each other, but Missouri State has won 10 of its last 13 games to close the regular season.

"Ever since we started putting together some wins, we've been in the same page," Taylor said. "I feel like we're playing good, but there's still work to do. I don't think this is the best we can do."

For much of Thursday's opener against Bradley (4-28), it was far from easy.

The upset-minded Braves kept things within reach in the first half, never letting the Lady Bears get comfortable or break away.

"I thought we fought tremendously," Bradley first-year coach Kate Popovec-Goss said. "There is no quit in this team. As a first-year coach, that's what you want."

A 12-0 flurry in the third quarter by Missouri State got it up to a 20-point lead and it coasted from that point on. MVC sixth man of the year Jade Masogayo led it with a game-high 19 points.

Taylor added 16 for the Lady Bears while Green recorded 12 and Isabelle Delarue chipped in 11. They scored 44 points in the paint and their bench scored 34.

"We came together and we executed," Taylor said.

Caroline Waite led Bradley with 17 points while Ruba Abo Hashesh registered 13.

Missouri State split the regular season meetings with Drake, but the previous matchup on March 9 was a 20-point setback for the Lady Bears. They don't plan on faltering by that much again.

Or at all.

"We're not ready to be done," Wilson said. "They better watch out because we're coming for them."

Missouri State 71, Bradley 53

BRADLEY (4-28) — Isis Fitch 2-5 3-4 7, Daija Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Alex Rouse 2-9 0-0 4, Ruba Abo Hashesh 5-7 0-0 13, Caroline Waite 4-11 6-6 17, Veronika Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Nika Dorsey 0-1 4-4 4, Reagan Barkema 0-2 0-0 0, Callie Ziebell 0-2 0-0 0, Celia Satter 0-0 0-0 0, Katy Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Megan Barton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 13-14 53.

MISSOURI STATE (20-10) — Kennedy Taylor 7-12 2-5 16, Indya Green 5-15 2-2 12, Aniya Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Sydney Wilson 1-4 2-2 4, Paige Rocca 2-6 0-0 5, Jade Masogayo 9-13 1-4 19, Isabelle Delarue 4-11 0-0 11, Jaiden Bryant 1-2 1-2 4, Khloe Moad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 8-15 71.

Bradley;11;9;12;21;--;53

Missouri State;22;14;20;15;--;71

3-point goals — Bradley 6-10 (Waite 3-5, Hashesh 3-3, Fitch 0-1, Barkema 0-1); Miss St. 5-16 (Delarue 3-6, Rocca 1-4, Bryant 1-1, Wilson 0-3, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds — Bradley 26 (Fitch 6); Miss St. 42 (Green 10). Assists — Bradley 9 (Rouse 3, Hashesh 3); Miss St. 22 (Thomas 8). Steals — Bradley 4 (Powell 2); Miss St. 14 (Masogayo 4). Turnovers — Bradley 19, Miss St. 11. Total fouls — Bradley 14, Miss St. 14. Fouled out — None.