Ashleen Bracey talked about this year's UIC women's basketball team having a lot of firsts.

First year in a Missouri Valley Conference. First year with a new coach in Bracey. First year with a newly formed roster.

Add in the first victory at Hoops in the Heartland to the tally board.

Behind three players in double figures and a few eye-popping team statistics, the sixth-seeded Flames romped 11th-seeded Valparaiso 72-47 in the final first round game held inside Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

"It is very difficult to beat a team three times and what I'm most proud of is they didn't overlook them, they didn't take them lightly," Bracey said. "By the time we get to March, we need to be playing our best basketball."

A year after finishing with just two overall wins and one victory in the Horizon League, UIC (18-14) has taken the MVC by storm with eight league wins and now a date with third-seeded Northern Iowa on Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Having two starters back in the fold plus three transfers — two of them in the lineup — have aided the Flames.

"We're more together this year," junior Jaida McCloud said. "Our coaches are all on the same page."

UIC started 8-1 on the year, dropped five straight then had an up-and-down stretch against its new conference foes. It closed the regular season with a 3-2 mark.

It put it all together in the third meeting against the Beacons.

The Flames clipped at 46 percent from the field, didn't allow a single offensive rebound, scored 46 points in the paint and turned 20 Valparaiso turnovers into 29 points.

They had 15 second-chance points to boot.

"I just felt like we boarded (well) and they took pride in it," Bracey said. "When you're playing in March, you got to be spot on on that defensive side."

UIC scored the first 10 points of the night and led by nine after the opening quarter. It used a 22-point third quarter surge to increase the margin to 16 points.

Then in the final stanza, the Flames unleashed a 13-0 outburst to increase the lead by 26 and never look back.

"There was a lot of adjusting to the whistle," senior forward and Des Moines native Josie Filer said. "We knew they were going to pack it in inside and they upped the intensity. Adjusting where we'd kick the ball out, be strong with the ball."

Filer posted a game-high 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds. McCloud chipped in 16 points on 7-of-10 from the field and Ky Dempsey-Toney recorded 15 points off the bench.

The Flames were beaten by UNI 79-44 in the first meeting then lost by eight points the second meeting in mid-February.

Bracey feels this meeting can end in a different outcome.

"The biggest difference from first to second (meeting) would have been us defensively," she said. "We got to get it done on the defensive end."

Valparaiso (7-23) trailed by single digits a handful of times, but once it got pelted by that onslaught in the fourth, it never got into a flow.

Emma Tecca led the Beacons with 11 points while Olivia Brown added nine points in a reserve role.

"We came out flat and we really lost our composure tonight and that's something we'll address moving forward," Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said.

UIC 72, Valparaiso 47

VALPARAISO (7-23) — Maya Dunson 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Tecca 4-7 0-0 11, Ilysse Pitts 0-2 0-0 0, Ali Saunders 2-3 3-4 7, Olivia Sims 3-7 1-1 7, Olivia Brown 2-8 5-8 9, Leah Earnest 0-3 4-6 4, Jayda Johnston 2-3 0-0 4, Ava Interrante 0-1 2-2 2, Katie Beyer 1-1 1-2 3, Ella Van Weelden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 16-23 47.

UIC (18-14) — Josie Filer 8-13 5-9 22, Kristian Young 2-10 2-2 6, Sara Zabrecky 1-4 0-0 3, Jaida McCloud 7-10 2-6 16, Tiana Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Danyel Middleton 1-7 0-0 2, Keona Schenck 1-3 1-2 4, Ky Dempsey-Toney 6-9 3-3 15, Bailey Lutes 0-0 1-2 1, Lindsey Rogers 1-1 0-0 3, Marta Gomez 0-0 0-0 0, Nora Ahram 0-0 0-0 0, Leah Yarbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-24 72.

Valparaiso;8;12;14;13;--;47

UIC;17;11;22;22;--;72

3-point goals — Valpo 3-13 (Tecca 3-6, Brown 0-4, Pitts 0-2, Saunders 0-1); UIC 4-17 (Zabrecky 1-4, Filer 1-2, Schenck 1-2, Rogers 1-1, Young 0-5, Middleton 0-3). Rebounds — Valpo 21 (Earnest 6); UIC 35 (Filer 8). Assists — Valpo 5 (Earnest 2); UIC 18 (Jackson 4). Steals — Valpo 5 (Tecca 2); UIC 5 (Young 2). Turnovers — Valpo 20, UIC 11. Total fouls — Valpo 25, UIC 21. Fouled out — Valpo (Pitts, Saunders, Johnston).