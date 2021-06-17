Illinois’ new assistant Corry Irvin brings family legacy to Champaign

When talking about some of the best men's high school basketball coaches in the state of Illinois, a lot of names come to mind.
There's Gene Pingatore at Westchester St. Joseph; Steve Goers at Rockford Boylan, Harvard, LaSalle-Peru, Oswego and Bardolph; Dick Van Syoc at Peoria Manual; Neil Alexander at Lincoln, Bushnell-Prairie City, Monmouth Yorkwood and Westmer; Duncan Reid at Rock Island; and Jerry Leggett at Hinsdale South, Rich Central, Rock Island, Quincy and Moline. They were all in the upper echelon of coaches.
Of course, there are the new guys like the late Wayne McClain at Peoria Manual, and Nick Irvin, who led Morgan Park to four Class 3A state titles, a state third-place finish and one Public League city championship.
Nick is the brother-in-law of the University of Illinois' new women's assistant coach, Corry Irvin.
The Irvin family has a rich basketball legacy in the state of Illinois. What the Irvins bring to the table is winning. They work hard, they will compete until the end, and, more importantly, win.
The Irvins are a part of Chicago basketball royalty as Nick's late father, Mac, sponsored one of the most recognizable AAU programs in the nation, the Mac Irvin Fire.
Now Corry Irvin comes to Champaign with a new attitude and a will to win. She is on a mission to turn around the Illinois women's program, and not only is Corry a breath of fresh air, she is confident that Illinois is a place you can win. Her track record speaks for itself.
Before taking the reins at St. Xavier University, where she spent two years as head coach, Irvin served 18 seasons (2001-19) as the head coach at Chicago Whitney Young High School, where she turned the Dolphins into one of the state’s top prep basketball programs and was consistently ranked among the top 20 high school programs in the nation.
Irvin compiled a career record of 449-77 (.854) at Whitney Young and won three IHSA state championships (2008, 2012, and 2014). She was selected as a three-time NFHS Illinois Coach of the Year and a five-time CPS Female Coach of the Year, and set an NFHS record by leading the Dolphins to 124-consecutive home wins.
"I really respect Coach Fahey (head coach Nancy Fahey), her vision for the program," Irvin said. "I have always felt the Illinois women's basketball program could be the top program in the state. I want the opportunity to help keep some of the best players in the state here."
The problem is that, quite frankly, players and parents just do not think about the Illinois program. It is a tough sell, but should not be, as it is ranked as the nation's 15th best public college by U.S. News. The facilities are top-notch compared to other teams not only in the Big Ten Conference, but the country.
"The support we have here is what we need; the athletic department is still upgrading," Irvin said. "The wins and losses are naturally important, but it's also important for recruits in the women's program to know that they will be supported by the university."
It has been a tough sell trying to convince players to stay home. Illinois has been a bridesmaid on so many occasions when it comes to keeping the best in-state. However, it can be done.
"I think in any state, but when kids grow up in Illinois, they think I want to go to this school or that school, not really giving Illinois much thought," said Irvin. "Why? Because other schools might have been what they heard about when they were younger, but honestly, a lot of kids just want to leave the state, not even thinking about what's the best option for them, one being families can come see every home game."
Getting kids and families on the Illinois campus and in the gym is critical to keeping home-grown talent in state. When it comes to recruiting, coaches know Illinois is ripe for the picking - unlike Iowa where the Hawkeyes and ISU Cyclones usually keep the best in-state talent.
"What will help the family grow around Illinois, coming to games, see our program and what we have to offer," she said. "This is the same thing for the men's program, the football team as well. To me that will help us tremendously."
Irvin gave the Dispatch-Argus one last comment that sums up her feedback and what has to change.
"My husband Mac Irvin (Junior) III came down with my kids the other day," she said. "It's the first time he's been on campus in five or six years. He walked into the State Farm Center and said, ‘What on earth ....’ Coach Fahey said, ‘Yeah, exactly, that's the problem right there, you're coaching all these players and you didn't know our facilities look like this.’"