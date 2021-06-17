Illinois’ new assistant Corry Irvin brings family legacy to Champaign

It has been a tough sell trying to convince players to stay home. Illinois has been a bridesmaid on so many occasions when it comes to keeping the best in-state. However, it can be done.

"I think in any state, but when kids grow up in Illinois, they think I want to go to this school or that school, not really giving Illinois much thought," said Irvin. "Why? Because other schools might have been what they heard about when they were younger, but honestly, a lot of kids just want to leave the state, not even thinking about what's the best option for them, one being families can come see every home game."

Getting kids and families on the Illinois campus and in the gym is critical to keeping home-grown talent in state. When it comes to recruiting, coaches know Illinois is ripe for the picking - unlike Iowa where the Hawkeyes and ISU Cyclones usually keep the best in-state talent.

"What will help the family grow around Illinois, coming to games, see our program and what we have to offer," she said. "This is the same thing for the men's program, the football team as well. To me that will help us tremendously."

Irvin gave the Dispatch-Argus one last comment that sums up her feedback and what has to change.

"My husband Mac Irvin (Junior) III came down with my kids the other day," she said. "It's the first time he's been on campus in five or six years. He walked into the State Farm Center and said, ‘What on earth ....’ Coach Fahey said, ‘Yeah, exactly, that's the problem right there, you're coaching all these players and you didn't know our facilities look like this.’"

