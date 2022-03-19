Iowa notebook: Scrimmage partners square off for trip to Sweet 16

IOWA CITY — For about the past decade, the Creighton women’s basketball program has ventured to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in late October each year for a closed scrimmage with Iowa.

There are a few people at the scorers’ table and some on the bench watching.

When the teams tip at noon on Sunday, a game televised nationally on ABC, the stakes will be much, much higher and there will be more than 14,300 gathered to watch the two schools — separated by 250 miles — play.

A trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament is on the line.

“If you’re a coach or competitor, what more could you want?” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said.

“I figured we might get that time slot. (Caitlin) Clark is must-see TV. We have a chance to make a statement of our own.”

This will be the first meeting between the schools that counts in the record book since Creighton upended Iowa 76-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament four years ago in Los Angeles.

Still, there is plenty of familiarity between the sides because of the scrimmage.

The teams usually square off in a 40-minute game with a halftime, and then an additional quarter for players who don’t get much playing time.

“One year we played over here, and I think the fouls were nine or 10 to one against us,” Flanery recalled. “One of the officials walked by us and said, ‘I guess if it was a regular game, you’d be yelling at me more.’ I said, ‘Yeah, probably.’”

The Hawkeye won this year’s scrimmage, 83-78.

“It’s competitive,” Clark said. “We treat it like it’s a real game. We go through a scout. We warm up like it’s a real game. It’s your first kind of real game experience.

“I think having that experience of playing them in the scrimmage, getting used to that small ball-style, not being shocked when we get out there (Sunday) is going to play to our advantage.”

Iowa (24-7) has won a season-best eight in a row. Creighton, which finished third in the Big East Conference behind Connecticut and Villanova, is coming off an 84-74 win over seventh-seeded Colorado on Friday.

Both teams believe they’ve vastly improved since the scrimmage on Halloween.

Iowa leads the country in field-goal percentage (54.7%) and free-throw percentage (84.5%). Creighton is tops in assists per game (20.9) and has a 3.16 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“They’re very offensively explosive,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said about Creighton. “They can shoot the 3 really well, they pass the ball really well and do some of the things we like to do.

“It could be a real track meet (Sunday).”

‘No bad blood’: Lauren Jensen played her freshman season with the Iowa women’s basketball team. Then she entered the transfer portal last April and signed with Creighton in early May.

Jensen is the Bluejays’ second-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game and shoots better than 44% from beyond the arc.

“When I decided to enter the transfer portal, I had some places in mind,” Jensen said. “I knew Creighton would be a great fit. Now, I’ve gone full circle in a year.”

Jensen is back in the arena where her college career started against her former teammates.

“Being back in Carver, it is fun for me,” Jensen said. “There is no bad blood.”

Jensen averaged around seven minutes per game in a reserve role for the Hawkeyes last season.

Once Kylie Feuerbach transferred in from Iowa State, Jensen and Megan Meyer entered the portal and ended up at Creighton and Drake, respectively.

“We love Lauren,” Iowa’s Kate Martin said. “No hard feelings there. We’re really happy for her because she’s been so successful at Creighton.”

