Iowa women's notebook: Hawkeyes see big gains on defense

IOWA CITY — The overriding theme going into the season for the University of Iowa women's basketball team was defense.

The Hawkeyes were last in the country in scoring defense at 80.6 points per game and still reached a Sweet 16 with a high-powered offense.

While eighth-ranked Iowa still doesn't rank among the top 300 Division I teams in scoring defense this season, Iowa is allowing almost 10 fewer points a game.

That improvement was never more evident than at the Big Ten Conference tournament earlier this month when the Hawkeyes held Northwestern, Nebraska and Indiana below 70 points.

"We did a lot of defense in the offseason," senior all-Big Ten post Monika Czinano said. "Our team realizes the value of it a little bit more than we did last year. It's really showing."

With Iowa's uptempo style, coach Lisa Bluder said her team is going to surrender more points. Still, the Hawkeyes made some schematic changes in the offseason and it has paid dividends.

Iowa (23-7) has won seven consecutive games going into Friday's 3 p.m. tilt against Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"We talked about how last year we got to the Sweet 16 with a really, really good offense but a pretty poor defense," Bluder said. "And if we want to go farther, which all these women want to do, then we had to improve the defense.

"It was commitment by our coaches to continue to stress it all year long, and it was just buy-in by our players that they were going to put more effort into it."

Can that defense carry the Hawkeyes to a deep run in March? We're about to find out.

"I know our (defensive) numbers are a lot better, and we worked on it a lot," all-American guard Caitlin Clark said. "It wasn't always fun, but that's what we needed to do if we wanted to reach our goals now.

"We're going to need it in March, and that's what we worked all summer for, to be at our best right now."

Pair of Bluejays back in Iowa City: Tenth-seeded Creighton faces seventh-seeded Colorado in the first game of the Iowa City sub-region at 12:30 p.m. Friday. There are two Bluejays with connections to Iowa City.

Creighton's Rachel Saunders is a former all-stater at Iowa City West and Lauren Jensen played at Iowa last season before transferring to Creighton.

Jensen is the Bluejays' second-leading scorer at 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. She has made a team-high 76 3-pointers.

Ironically, Jensen's first scrimmage as a member of the Creighton program came against Iowa.

"It took us a while once Lauren got on campus to figure out all the things she could do," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. "She's done a great job, and I think she's fit in really well. She's got a quick release, and she's not just a shooter. She can put it on the floor, and she can finish around the rim and good mid-range."

Saunders helped Iowa City West claim a Class 5A state title in 2018. She suffered a knee injury last year, and has worked her way back to average 20 minutes and 5.6 points per game this season.

"She has overcome a lot," Flanery said. "She has had a lot of knee issues. She just had complication after complication, and she really wasn't cleared to play until the beginning of November.

“And yet, here she is, and she's a big part of our team.”

Illinois State's Mary Crompton is an Iowa City Regina graduate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.