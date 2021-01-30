Jozwik sparks Augie women to second straight come-from-behind win

As his team struggled, Augustana College women's basketball coach Mark Beinborn kept trying to find the right combination to get the Vikings going Saturday afternoon at Gregory Arena in Naperville, Ill.
Augustana was shut out through the first 7½ minutes of the third quarter by hosting North Central and trailed by 12 when Beinborn went deeper to his bench in search of that spark.
Enter Kylie Jozwik.
The sophomore from Lindenhurst, Ill., in her first significant minutes of varsity action, hit a free throw to finally get the Vikings on the board in the frame. She then added a layup for the team's first field goal of the quarter at the 1:14 mark. And after Gabbi Loiz hit two free throws, Jozwik drained a 3-pointer.
The script then totally flipped as the Vikings held the Cardinals without a fourth-quarter field goal until 11 seconds remained in the game as Augie rallied for a 57-51 CCIW victory.
Not only was it the second come-from-behind win over North Central in three days, it was the fourth time in four games the 0-4 Cardinals had lost after holding a fourth-quarter lead.
Jozwik finished with nine points, three rebounds and a steal in just seven minutes of action to contribute to a balanced offensive attack. Coming off a sluggish game, Gabbi Loiz led the Vikings with 14 points. Lauren Hall again logged a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Simmer matched Jozwik's nine points and added five rebounds to match the board work of Justice Edell.
The resiliency of this 2-1 Augie team is showing, and Beinborn appreciated the way the Vikings again handled the adversity.
“When Kylie went in there and hit that first shot and got a board, I heard everybody in the background cheering for her,” said Beinborn, noting the loudest cheers came from the players just removed from the game. “As Kylie goes in and plays hard and makes a shot, the people we pulled didn't pout because I pulled them. They cheered for their teammate who went in and picked up the slack.
“To me, that's what's special about this group. It can be anybody, any moment, any night. Today, Kylie stepped in and played well and our team rallied together. What I think is special about this team is its depth and togetherness.”
Jozwik had played a total of six minutes in the first two games, five of those in a blowout loss to Wheaton to open the season in a game played in tough circumstances with the team having just come out of a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine. She had not scored and had just one rebound prior to Saturday.
“If we had been doing better in the third quarter, I'm not sure I would have had the opportunity to get in,” admitted Jozwik. “When I get my name called, all I can think of is pull it together, be confident and do your best.”
Her best helped the Vikings right the ship and then play a solid fourth quarter to log the victory.
“It's extremely satisfying,” said Jozwik of being a contributor in a meaningful situation. “I feel like I finally took advantage of the opportunity I was given and made something of it. It's really awesome to see the team come together around that as well.”
Augie surrendered 20 first-quarter points, but trailed by four. The defense then kicked in and allowed just 31 points in the final 30 minutes. Augie only allowed one field goal and seven points in the fourth quarter.
That allowed the Vikings to find enough offense, finally taking their first lead of the game with 7:45 left in regulation on Simmer's 3-pointer.