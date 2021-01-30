Jozwik sparks Augie women to second straight come-from-behind win

The resiliency of this 2-1 Augie team is showing, and Beinborn appreciated the way the Vikings again handled the adversity.

“When Kylie went in there and hit that first shot and got a board, I heard everybody in the background cheering for her,” said Beinborn, noting the loudest cheers came from the players just removed from the game. “As Kylie goes in and plays hard and makes a shot, the people we pulled didn't pout because I pulled them. They cheered for their teammate who went in and picked up the slack.

“To me, that's what's special about this group. It can be anybody, any moment, any night. Today, Kylie stepped in and played well and our team rallied together. What I think is special about this team is its depth and togetherness.”

Jozwik had played a total of six minutes in the first two games, five of those in a blowout loss to Wheaton to open the season in a game played in tough circumstances with the team having just come out of a 10-day COVID-19 quarantine. She had not scored and had just one rebound prior to Saturday.

“If we had been doing better in the third quarter, I'm not sure I would have had the opportunity to get in,” admitted Jozwik. “When I get my name called, all I can think of is pull it together, be confident and do your best.”