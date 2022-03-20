Lack of whistles bothers Bluder

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team had ample opportunities to win Sunday’s second round NCAA tournament game.

It missed layups. It misfired on 17 long-distance shots. It never could get a consistent third scorer to go with Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano. It was out-rebounded by 15.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder also voiced her displeasure with the officiating following Iowa’s 64-62 defeat to Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’ll say I do believe that game was called differently than what we’ve seen all year, and I really think that’s unfortunate,” Bluder said.

Iowa came into the game averaging 18 free throw tries a game. It attempted only eight. The game featured 22 fouls, about a dozen fewer than the average for Iowa games this season.

“It’s pretty frustrating when an NCAA championship game is called completely different than the 30 games that prepared you for this point,” Bluder said.

Bluder was quick to credit Creighton for its preparation and performance.

Still, the lack of whistles had her upset afterward.

“When you’re used to having fouls called 34 times a game and it’s 22 this time — again, I don’t mind if it’s called — but call it that way in November, call it that way in December, January and February,” Bluder said. “Don’t come in March and change our style of officiating. That’s what frustrates me.”

It wasn’t one-sided.

Creighton was whistled for 12 fouls to Iowa’s 10. The Bluejays attempted only two more free throws.

“I thought they let us play at both ends,” Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. “For sure they let us play. I thought both games this weekend, the officiating was consistent.”

The Bluejays were physical with Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes throughout. Even before the midway point of the first quarter, Payton Brotzki bodied Clark on multiple occasions well away from the basket and was whistled for a foul.

“I’ve played against Caitlin Clark since seventh grade,” Brotzki said. “So she’s an amazing player, one of the best in the country. But we wanted to let them know that we were ready to come out and be physical and we were just ready to go.”

Just like the Ohio State home loss earlier this year, in which Bluder questioned afterward if she would have enough players to field a team for the next game because of the physicalness of the game, Iowa didn’t handle it well.

“It’s disappointing and it stinks,” Clark said. “Yeah, I would have liked to get more calls. I could say that every single game, Coach Bluder could say that every single game and our opponent could say that every single game.

“I’m not going to sit here and make excuses for how I played.”

Need some help: Czinano and Clark combined for 42 of Iowa's 62 points Sunday. Iowa was a collective 9-for-31 outside of those two. In fact, nobody scored for Iowa outside of Czinano and Clark in the first 18-plus minutes of the game.

Numbers game: Clark finished with her 17th double-double of the season (15 points, 11 assists) and 26th of her career. The sophomore has totaled 1,662 points and 471 assists through her first two seasons. ... Czinano had her 20th 20-point game of the year. She goes into her final year with the Hawkeyes next season with 1,763 career points.

A lot returning: With the exception of reserves Tomi Taiwo (who played 12 minutes) and Logan Cook (who did not play), Iowa has everybody coming back next season. The Hawkeyes also have three freshmen entering the program — Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke (this year's Iowa Miss Basketball), Taylor McCabe of Lincoln, Neb., and Johnston's Jada Gyamfi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.