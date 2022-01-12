Loiz, balanced Vikings finally get first CCIW victory

After watching big leads disappear in a heartbreaking CCIW loss Monday evening, it appeared as if the Augustana College women’s basketball team was bound and determined to take a different path in Wednesday’s battle at the Carver Center.
The Vikings gave up the first nine points to the visiting Elmhurst Bluejays.
But instead of any panic, the Vikings put those tough Monday lessons to good use and battled back with a vengeance. Scoring 20 of the final 22 points of the quarter, the Vikings righted the ship and set sail on a 78-64 victory.
“That wasn’t really the plan,” Augie junior Gabbi Loiz said. “Stuff like that on Monday when North Park went on a 9-0 run, we didn’t communicate and lock it in and get the stops.”
That resulted on a tough 70-64 setback.
On Wednesday, with Loiz stepping up her game, it was a different story.
“Tonight, to me, was a complete opposite of the game the other night in the sense that we executed down the stretch and we continued to get stops down the stretch versus the other night when we were scrambling,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, whose club was still without former Rock Island standout Hanna Simmer, who has been in COVID quarantine. “We lost communication, panicked and gave up offensive rebounds. Tonight, we didn’t let that happen.”
Indeed.
When the Vikings (7-6, 1-3 CCIW) needed something good to happen, they made it happen against the CCIW Bluejays (2-12, 0-6).
And while Loiz was in the heart of most of the good stuff for Augie, it was an entire team effort.
For the first time this season the Vikings had five players score in double digits. Loiz led the way with 21 points. Macy Beinborn followed with 14, Lauren Hall added 12 and freshmen Emma Berg and Emily Brenneisen each added 10.
Along with that balance, the Vikings had the effort to get the job done. Elmhurst made a couple of runs in a game that had some rough patches. But when the Bluejays rallied, the Vikings had the answer.
And it usually included Loiz, who finished with eight boards, four assists and drew at least two charges.
After the game was tied at 25 in the middle of the second quarter, the Vikings got a lead on buckets by Loiz and Erin Morrisey (6 points, 11 rebounds) and never lost the advantage.
It got tense in the fourth quarter when fouls started mounting and the Bluejays pulled within 55-51 early in the frame. But Macy Beinborn drilled a 3 and Loiz followed two Elmhurst free throws with seven of the next nine points to give the Vikings breathing room.
“We really gelled together tonight,” Loiz said. “This was a big confidence booster, especially going into Saturday (at Illinois Wesleyan). We’re putting the little pieces together.”
And Loiz was a big piece of that — something coach Beinborn was glad to see.
“Gabbi was phenomenal. It’s what we need Gabbi to be,” coach Beinborn said. “Gabbi’s figuring that role out. … That’s the development of stepping into that big time player and embracing the ‘I want the ball in my hands, I’m going to make a play’ mentality. That means she’s willing to take the shot, start looking for what the defense gives her.
“She did a great job of finding the open people when they sunk in and helped. I’m really proud of her and how she played.”
Elmhurst played the first quarter without two of its big scorers, but Taylor Harazin (6 points, 3 rebounds) and Katie Matrise (10 points) made their presence felt in the final three quarters. The Bluejays were led by Kate Matthews, who scored a game-high 22 points.