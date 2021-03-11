Marshall has breakout performance as Hawkeyes roll

Marshall, who came in averaging 8.6 points per game, finished with career bests of 27 points, seven 3-point field goals and seven rebounds. Her previous highs of 22 points and six 3s came in a game against Rutgers late last season.

She said she recalled getting eight 3s in a game a few times in high school but never in a game of this magnitude.

“You always hope for (this kind of game) but you never know,’’ she said. “I was a little off last night (in a victory over Purdue) so I was hoping that maybe I got used to the rims and the ball.’’

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, contributed 21 points and 10 assists. Czinano, who scored a career-best 38 points in a Wednesday night victory over Purdue, added 20 points. Those two did most of their damage in the second half after combining for only 15 points in the first half.

The Hawkeyes also got 12 rebounds from McKenna Warnock and seven rebounds and six assists from guard Kate Martin.

“We always knew were going to get contributions from other people,’’ Bluder said. “Yes, people talk about Monika and Caitlin and deservedly so, but we have weapons from so many different people.''