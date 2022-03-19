Martin brings toughness, leadership to Hawkeye women

IOWA CITY — Kate Martin’s statistical production won’t wow the casual basketball observer: 7.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Her impact on the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, however, is profound.

The redshirt junior and team captain brings grit, toughness, leadership and a competitive spirit that was shaped by her upbringing to the eighth-ranked Hawkeye program.

“She is the epitome of a teammate as far as she’s going to look out for everybody else,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She is smart and understands how to hold people accountable without tearing them down.”

The youngest of three children, the Edwardsville, Ill., native was raised in a sports-centric family.

Her father, Matthew, played football at Western Illinois and has been a high school football coach her entire life.

Her older sister was basketball player at Truman State. Her aunt, Jan Jensen, was a standout at Drake and is the associate head coach at Iowa. Former Davenport Assumption standout and coach Matt Fitzpatrick is Martin’s uncle.

“Things were super competitive in our household,” Martin said on the eve of Iowa’s second-round NCAA tournament matchup against Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “My dad’s a football coach, so he’s always roughhoused with us.

“And he always says he didn’t treat me and my sister any different than he raised his son. So we were all kind of raised the same with that same toughness always.”

Martin played on her brother’s basketball team in the first grade. She was the only girl on her fourth grade tackle football team, playing quarterback, kicker and linebacker.

She didn’t take too well to football — at least initially.

“I wanted to quit actually the first time we played,” Martin admitted. “I kept getting hit so hard before I could even get the snap out of the center’s hands. I went over crying to my dad and was like, ‘Dad, I’m done, I don’t want to do it anymore.’ He looked at me and said, ‘You begged me to play, you’re finishing out this season.' So that kind of taught me some toughness right there.”

That toughness is exemplified on the basketball court now.

Martin has been through her share of setbacks. She suffered a knee injury during her freshman season and had to watch Iowa’s run to the Elite Eight from the bench.

She broke her nose in a game at Illinois in January 2021. Then about a month later, one of the Gray Squad members threw a pass at her in practice and she “ate it,” causing another fracture and requiring her to wear a protective face mask for most of the season.

Martin was around Iowa’s program a considerable amount growing up. Bluder has pictures of Martin as a 4-year-old wearing a Hawkeye jersey with a backwards baseball cap on.

“She was always a tomboy, ready to play basketball for the Hawkeyes,” Bluder said. “It was never a matter of is she going to be a good fit for our program. She grew up wanting to be a fit for our program.

“Really in my recruiting process with her, we just had to figure out was she good enough to play for us. And the answer is yes.”

Bluder has referred to Martin on multiple occasions as “the glue” to Iowa’s team. She is the team’s best on-ball defender and often the first on the floor for a loose ball. She is second on the team in assists. She had three blocks in Friday’s tournament rout over Illinois State.

The 6-footer’s impact extends beyond the tangible aspects. She was named a team captain last year as a redshirt sophomore, a rarity in Bluder’s program.

Martin isn’t afraid to get after a teammate.

“She’s the best teammate I’ve really ever had, and she would make a tremendous coach someday,” guard Caitlin Clark said. “She holds people accountable but also builds them up.”

Martin has aspirations of getting into coaching once her playing career concludes.

“I already told her my kids will play for Kate Martin,” Iowa post Monika Czinano said. “I’ve never met somebody as smart with people. Like good with them is one thing, but she’s smart. She knows exactly what people need from her, what’s going to get the most out of them.

“She really makes our team what we are now. We wouldn’t be the team we are without her. She demands so much from us and is so kind.”

Clark said she had never met someone so competitive until she crossed paths with Martin.

“We’re basically the same person,” Clark noted. “Sometimes, we butt heads because we’re so competitive and we both want to win.”

After a terrific Big Ten tournament, one in which Martin averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, Martin is seeking to lead Iowa to its third straight Sweet 16 (no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19).

“The team has so much trust in her,” Bluder said. “If we have Kate playing like that, this team can go far.”

