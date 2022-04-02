Metcalf: Caitlin Clark is the best thing for women's basketball

I'm going to make a confession that will likely make me incredibly unpopular in certain circles.

For the past few seasons, I wasn’t sold on Caitlin Clark.

Let's be clear, I recognized the University of Iowa basketball star's talent — it would be impossible and obtuse not to — but her game frustrated me.

While everyone was fawning over her 46-point performance against Michigan, I was left focusing on the fact that it came in a loss, that 25 of her points came in the fourth quarter with the game essentially decided.

Instead of marveling at her back-to-back 30-point triple doubles, or the fact that she's the fastest D-I player in men's or women's basketball to reach 1,500 career points over the past 20 seasons, I'd focus on the games in which her shots didn't fall, like a 9-for-27 effort in a loss to Duke, a 10-of-26 struggle in a loss to Iowa State, or a 7-of-25 night in a loss to Maryland.

When Iowa lost to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament, I immediately looked at Clark's 4-of-19 shooting and pointed to that as the reason for the loss, without addressing the fact that nobody outside of her and Monika Czinano played particularly well in that game.

Some of my opinion stemmed from her time in high school. I couldn't understand how someone with her talent never did much at the state tournament, and didn't even reach the tournament her senior year, without acknowledging the level of talent in Iowa's highest class. Another part was a little bit of annoyance that she overshadowed her teammates, that no matter what Czinano or McKenna Warnock did, all the media would talk about was Clark, whether she played well or not.

However, I came to a realization recently and have since changed my tune. Even with some flaws, Caitlin Clark is the best thing for women's basketball.

The sport has been dominated for too long by a handful of teams. Even this year, with all the talk of increased parity in the sport and how the Final Four might not be a foregone conclusion, at the end of the day, the four teams left standing were three 1 seeds and UConn, which was likely only a 2 seed because its star, Paige Bueckers, was hurt for much of the year.

And while what UConn has accomplished by reaching 14 straight Final Fours should certainly be applauded, I can't believe it's beneficial for the sport as a whole.

People don't like watching foregone conclusions. It's why the madness of the men's tournament always draws people, even though the Final Four is often made up of blue blood programs, including this year.

And while there was some madness in this year's women's tourney, most notably with Creighton, there hasn't been enough of it.

That's not to say there haven't been compelling, competitive and incredibly entertaining games this year in the tournament. Creighton's first round game with Colorado was a fun, back-and-forth affair and Iowa State's first round game with Texas-Arlington was tough and physical.

And I defy anyone to tell me that the double overtime thriller between UConn and NC State in the Elite 8 wasn't one of the best games, if not the best game, of either tournament.

But while the tournament itself has had some highlights, it's tough to draw eyes — particularly while competing almost directly with the men's tournament — when the general public can more often than not correctly predict who will be left standing at the end.

That's where players such as Caitlin Clark and Megan Gustafson at Iowa, or Ashley Joens at Iowa State, are so incredibly important for the sport.

In years past, those types of players would have probably ended up at UConn or Stanford, or in the generation prior, Tennessee. Instead, they're choosing to attend programs that, while successful in their own ways, aren't in the upper echelon of the sport, in an attempt to elevate them to that level.

They're succeeding.

Gustafson was the talk of women's basketball in 2019, earning player of the year honors and leading Iowa to the Elite 8. Joens recently deciding to return to Iowa State for a fifth season has the Cyclones being talked about as potentially a top-five team next season.

And then there's Clark.

She's dominating national headlines, constantly talked about on ESPN and name-dropped by NBA superstars, including Kevin Durant.

That kind of press is paying dividends.

This year's Big Ten women's basketball season was the most-watched ever for the Big Ten Network, with a 41% growth from the 2019-20 season. Of the nine most-watched games this year, including the postseason, five included Iowa, including the top game, which was the Big Ten Tournament semifinal between Iowa and Nebraska that drew in 286,000 viewers.

It was reported on March 24 that viewership for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament was up 15%. The second-most viewed game of those first two rounds was Creighton's upset of Iowa, which garnered 993,000 viewers.

Make no mistake, that's because of Clark.

She's a firework, someone who gets the attention because you want to see what she'll do next.

And as more people tune in to see what she does, the better off the sport will be. The more little girls who see Clark, Joens, Gustafson, and others play for programs that aren't UConn or Stanford and enjoy fame and success, the more likely they'll want to follow in their footsteps and stay in-state, or consider going to a different school without the blue-blood pedigree and making their own mark.

The more that happens, the greater likelihood the parity will increase, the madness will continue, and the sport will grow accordingly in popularity.

So, no more nit-picking of Clark's game for me. Now, I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season.

