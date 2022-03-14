MVC officials want to make QC tournament atmosphere even better

The Missouri Valley Conference has found a long-term home in the Quad-Cities for its women’s basketball tournament, but new commissioner Jeff Jackson is still looking for ways to improve the experience for the league’s student-athletes and the QC community.

Signed to a contract that keeps the Hoops in the Heartland event at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline through 2024, Jackson is setting his sights on making the tournament more memorable for the players and more attractive to local fans.

“I think the tournament is in a great place,” Jackson said of the event that came here in 2016. “I’m really impressed with the people of Visit Quad Cities — Dave Herrell — they have done a fantastic job for our student athletes.

“I’m very excited that we have a great facility for our young ladies to play in.”

With each team sending pep bands and cheer/dance squads to the gathering, the TaxSlayer Center had the atmosphere of a major tournament championship except for one thing — a full house.

The upper bowl was wisely curtained off for the four-day, nine-game event, funneling fans into the lower bowl to help create as intimate — and loud — a crowd as possible. It did have the look and feel of a special event.

Attendance was listed as 1,392 for Sunday’s championship game in which fourth-seeded Illinois State beat third-seeded Northern Iowa 50-48. Those numbers were aided by former North Scott High School standouts Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli playing for UNI, but the lower bowl was maybe a third full.

“I think the crowds are still suffering from COVID,” Jackson said. “I don’t think we (conference teams) brought as many fans as we have in the past. When we get more engagement from the community, that’ll improve in time. And the fact that we’ve got 12 teams coming next year, I think that will help also.”

The Missouri Valley Conference is adding three schools to the league roster this fall — Illinois-Chicago, Belmont and Murray State. But who knows how well those teams will travel. Loyola-Chicago is moving to the Atlantic-10 after just nine years in the MVC.

The new 12-team conference configuration will necessitate four games on the opening day of the 2023 event (instead of two this year) with those winners feeding into games that feature the top four seeds who receive first-round byes. The semifinal and championship schedules remain the same as the league determines its automatic bid into the 68-team NCAA women’s tournament.

While concerned about attendance, Jackson is more focused on the atmosphere of the event and making sure the teams are getting as much out of it as possible.

“I think the one thing that I hope we can do a better job of as time goes on, and I think we’re all conscious of the fact that we’re still suffering a little bit from COVID hangover, is just create a better vibe, a better atmosphere in the building,” Jackson said.

Past MVC tournaments have made a better connection to local groups, schools, and teams and that is something Jackson is hoping can happen again.

“We, as a conference, need to do a better job of engaging the Quad-Cities community and letting them know how great this event is — especially the young ladies of the community,” Jackson said. “Getting them in here to see our women student-athletes is a quid-pro-quo pro for all involved, so I think we’re going to put a great deal of effort over the next 12 months to try to bring that to fruition.”

How do you do that?

“I think we have to be here,” admitted Jackson.

A circus or carnival may be able to attract audiences when they roll into a town, but a basketball tournament is a bit different.

“I don’t think we can just be up here for our championship,” Jackson said. “Whether that means we’re here for our media day, whether we’re here for community service, whether we’re here for some projects that engage the middle schools, the high schools, the AAU programs, the youth programs. I think all those things have to be things that we take an active participation in here.”

From the top of the NCAA on down, a top-of-mind topic is equality between men’s and women’s sports. That, too, is a concern of Jackson’s as he plans future championship events here. He said that player engagement in St. Louis for the “Arch Madness” men’s gathering is similar to “Hoops in the Heartland” here in the Quad-Cities.

Teams are set up with a similar tournament, amenities and swag, according to conference officials.

While the QCA may not have the same offerings as St. Louis, Harrell has said that feedback he gets from fans is positive after their first experience here.

And Jackson likes what he hears from his constituents as well.

“I think they love being here,” Jackson said of the MVC schools and programs. “I think we consider ourselves very fortunate to have a stand-alone tournament and do it here in a place where we know they care about basketball. Like anything, we always want to do what we can to make it even better.”

