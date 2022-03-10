MVC TOURNEY, GAME 1: Fast start carries Indiana State to first tourney win

Quick starts in each of the first two quarters and strong play inside helped power the Indiana State Sycamores to a historic 89-75 victory over Evansville in Thursday’s opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The eighth-seeded Sycamores (11-19) advance to Friday’s noon quarterfinal game at the TaxSlayer Center against top-seeded Southern Illinois (20-8, 15-3 MVC). SIU won both regular-season meetings, by 24 and 17 points.

Indiana State scored a season high in points in recording the second victory in three meetings with the Aces. It was also the first MVC Tourney win for the Sycamores' program since 2014.

“This was one of the goals we set in the preseason,” said Indiana State coach Chad Killinger. “We didn’t have a goal for number of wins. We just wanted to compete, grow and win a game here. We finally got the win here.”

Indiana State opened the game with the first seven points to take a lead it never lost. Marie Hunter hit the first bucket of the annual Hoops in the Heartland event on a nice drive, Mya Glanton scored in the paint and Del’Janae Williams hit the first of her three 3-pointers.

“Credit to Indiana State,” said Evansville coach Robyn Scherr-Wells, whose season ended with an 8-22 mark. “They punched us in the mouth early and got that lead and then we ended up trading baskets with them. We never could get over the hump.”

Indiana State built a 24-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and quickly added to that advantage to open the second thanks to Hunter. The senior guard from Marion, Ark., hit a pair of free-throw line jumpers and a 3-pointer that gave the Sycamores a 31-16 lead at the 6:52 mark of the second.

Handling Evansville’s full-court pressure and dominating in the paint with 54 of its points, the Sycamores had more than enough to keep alive their season.

Four players handled much of the offensive load for Indiana State as Mya Glanton (26), Hunter (23), Arianna Smith (17) and Williams (13) totaled 79 of their team’s 89 points. Glanton, Hunter and Smith all recorded career-highs in points — each by a single tally.

Abby Feit led the Aces with 23 points and is two shy of 12th on the school’s scoring list with 1,178 career points. With 10 rebounds, she recorded her 12th double-double of the season.

Ann Newman added a season-high 17 points.

Indiana State’s lead was as large as 17 early in the fourth when Williams drove for a bucket to make it 71-54.

Taking advantage of ISU foul issues, the Aces tried to crawl back in the game at the free-throw line with 13 of 19 shooting there. A 3-pointer by Je’Naiya Davis at the 4:30 mark of the frame pulled Evansville within 10 at 77-67.

However, Indiana State had the answer as Hunter hit another free-throw line jumper and Smith followed by making three of four free-throw attempts to stretch the margin back to 15 at 82-67 with 2:54 left in regulation that gave the Sycamores all they needed to secure the memorable victory.

