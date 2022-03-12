MVC TOURNEY SEMIFINALS: Defense carries Redbirds to upset of top-seeded Salukis

The old saying goes that defense wins championships.

In the case of Illinois State University’s women’s basketball team, great defense will at least get you into a championship game.

The fourth-seeded Redbirds put the clamps on the top-seeded Southern Illinois University Salukis in Saturday’s first semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s Hoops in the Heartland tournament at the TaxSlayer Center and shocked the regular-season champs 50-42.

The loss left the Salukis with a 21-9 record and more than likely looking forward to action next week in the WNIT.

It also denied SIU coach Cindy Stein a shot at the MVC Tourney title in her final season as head coach.

“This is just an unbelievable feeling,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie, who moved the 18-13 Redbirds into their first MVC Tourney title game since 2013. “I want to congratulate Coach Stein on the unbelievable career she has had. That group was fighting tooth and nail to get her out on top. Our program has so much respect for the job that she has done with that group of seniors — they are so hard to beat and they play so tough.

“But you have to give our team credit. I’m sure not a lot of people thought this would be the outcome.”

ISU used a physical defense that kept the Salukis from ever getting into an offensive flow. The 42 points was the lowest total in MVC Tourney play for a top-seeded team. The previous low was 46 by Northern Iowa in the first MVC gathering at the TaxSlayer Center in 2016 in a 46-45 victory over Bradley.

Stein, though, wasn’t particularly pleased with how the game played out. ISU’s tough man-to-man-defense pushed the Salukis all over the court and bumped them out of many of their sets. They shot just 30.5% (18 of 59) from the field and endured extended scoring droughts in just about every quarter.

“It’s hard to say much without getting fined,” Stein began her post-mortem. “It was just a very frustrating game and I feel sorry for our team. They are extremely hard workers and that’s not to take any credit away from Illinois State — I thought they played a great game and had a great game plan and it kept us off balance. You have to give a lot of credit to them.

“… But I’m disappointed that our seniors had to go out like that.”

Stein was presumably referring to the style in which the game was played. The Redbirds tried to get as physical as they could and the officiating crew let them play. ISU was called for 17 fouls, SIU 15.

But ISU kept SIU’s three grad-student seniors — MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer (11 points on 5 of 13 shooting), Gabby Walker (8 points on 4 of 7 shooting as she battled foul troubles) and Makenzie Silvey (12 points on 4 of 15 shooting) — from ever getting untracked in the contest.

That was mostly because of Illinois State’s tenacious defense, led by sophomore Kate Bullman (11 rebounds and two blocked shots to go with four points) who hounded Brockmeyer much of the contest.

“In our first two showings against Southern, they were extremely physical and took us out of everything we wanted to do and I thought we did a poor job matching their physicality on the glass,” said Gillespie. “We talked about it a little and just said 'it’s going to come down to who is going to be the tougher team, who wants it more?’

“I think everyone saw from the jump there was no question which team wanted this game more.”

While defenses dominated, there were a few offensive highlights. One came from ISU senior JuJu Redmond who made a scintillating behind-the-back, no-look pass to DeAnna Wilson (12 points, 10 rebounds). Despite cramping late in the game, Redmond (game-high 18 points and four steals) capped the victory with four straight free throws.

The Redbirds took a 5-4 lead and only lost the advantage once. That came when SIU put together a 13-2 run around halftime to take a 24-22 lead with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

ISU answered with a 13-0 run to take a lead it never lost in becoming the first No. 4-seed to reach the title game since Creighton in 2012. Despite long odds, the Redbirds believed they could get the job done on Saturday.

“Belief is a really powerful thing,” said ISU’s Gillespie. “This is a huge step to our ultimate dream, and that is to cut down nets and go to the NCAA tournament. Now we’re 40 minutes away from having that dream come true.”

At the expense of the Salukis.

“In my heart,” said Stein, “I felt we deserved better than that.”

