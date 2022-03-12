MVC TOURNEY SEMIFINALS: Rucker, Boffeli lead UNI into MVC Tournament title game

Former North Scott High School standouts Karli Rucker and Grace Boffeli did what they had to do to make sure they had one more chance to play a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game in their home haunts this weekend.

Rucker scored 18 points and did a little bit of everything and Boffeli added 14 points in leading the third-seeded University of Northern Iowa Panthers to a 63-57 upset over second-seeded Missouri State in Saturday’s second semifinal at the annual Hoops in the Heartland league gathering at the TaxSlayer Center.

“Going into it, the mentality was that we had to put our big-girl shorts on,” joked Rucker, echoing Coach Tanya Warren’s mantra. “We knew it was going to be physical, we knew it was going to be a game of runs. It was whether or not we could get multiple stops in a row and have that lead to offense on the other end.”

It ended up being a game of runs, all right, and the Panthers had the final one to punch their ticket into Sunday’s unique title game at 1:05 p.m. (ESPNU).

UNI’s victory, combined with Illinois State’s 50-42 upset of top-seeded Southern Illinois in Saturday’s opening semi set up the MVC’s first title game matching the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds.

It is also the first time that the Panthers and Redbirds have squared off in the MVC Tournament title game. UNI (22-9) won both regular-season meetings over the 18-13 Redbirds by seven points.

“It was a terrific win and a grind,” said Warren of the victory that moved the Panthers into their fourth title game since the tournament moved to Moline in 2016. “I’m so proud of how this team battled from start to finish; just a terrific team win.”

In addition to Rucker and Boffeli leading the balanced scoring, Bre Runnels and Kam Finley each added 13 as those four combined for all but five of UNI's points.

“I thought that we battled throughout the whole game even when things weren’t going our way and through the ups and downs,” said Boffeli, who also finished with a game-high nine rebounds. “I thought we stayed collected and together.”

Finley, Boffeli and Gunnels all hit a pair of free throws in the final 28.5 seconds to secure the victory.

To get to that final stand at the free-throw line, though, was quite a ride.

In a wild game of runs, the Panthers used a pair of big ones early in both the third and fourth quarters to gain a lead only to watch the Lady Bears battle back and at least pull even each time.

“We didn’t start the third quarter well or the fourth quarter well,” said Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “That killed us right there.”

And both Boffeli and Rucker played prominently in each of those runs.

Trailing 37-30 early in the third, Boffeli erupted for seven straight points, including an old-fashioned three-point play. Rucker then capped that run with a jumper that put the Panthers on top 39-37.

MSU then finished the frame with an 8-2 run to take a 45-41 lead after three quarters.

Rucker then opened the fourth with a blow-by layup to spark a 14-0 Panther run that included a 3-pointer and bucket by Finley and a missed three-point play chance by Gunnels. Boffeli then added another three-point play and Rucker closed that run by taking a turnover caused by defensive pressure at midcourt in for another layup and a 55-45 UNI lead with 6:00 left in regulation.

“Where we really struggled to stick with our game plan was on Rucker,” said Agugua-Hamilton, noting they were hoping to keep her from controlling the game. “She’s a great player and they have a lot of great players, but it was her especially.”

“Karli did a terrific job of managing the game,” said Warren of Rucker, who finished with five assists (now with a milestone 503 as the school's career leader) and four rebounds in 38:45 of action. “We rode her coat-tails; she did a terrific job leading and everybody else followed.”

But it took one last spree for the Panthers to close out the contest. After UNI went up 55-45 on Rucker’s final field goal with six minutes left, the Lady Bears again battled back with a 10-point run to tie it at 55 with 2:05 left when Brice Calip (10 points) beat the shot clock with a jumper.

“I think it was a gutsy win by us,” said Rucker. “We stuck together even when they went on that run there at the end and we knocked down some free throws there at the end.”

From there, defenses took over and the game was ultimately decided at the free-throw line where the Panthers (16-19 at the stripe) held a seven-point advantage

Abigayle Jackson led MSU with 19 points. Senior Mya Bhinhar logged just her sixth double-digit scoring game of the season with 12 — three of those coming against UNI.

At 24-7, Agugua-Hamilton is hoping her team’s resume is enough to earn an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament.

“I hope we do, but you never know until you see your name across the TV screen,” she said.

And that leaves UNI and Illinois State to play for the league’s automatic spot in the 68-team gathering — what would be the first for ISU since 1989 and the first for UNI since back-to-back trips in 2010 and 2011.

