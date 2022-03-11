MVC WOMEN'S BASKETBAL TOURNEY: Top-seed Salukis battle past Sycamores

Southern Illinois University women’s basketball player Gabby Walker admitted to feeling some nerves before Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.

Those nerves for the top-seeded Salukis carried over through much of the first quarter as eighth-seeded Indiana State battled in a tight game into the opening minutes of the second quarter.

However, the veteran Salukis quickly changed the complexion of the game with 13 straight points to open a double-digit lead in a three-minute burst.

Despite mounting foul troubles, the Sycamores kept battling. However, the regular-season league champs maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way en route to a 77-61 victory.

The win moved the 21-8 Salukis into Saturday’s semifinals against fourth-seeded Illinois State (17-13), a 68-52 Friday winner over Loyola. That game is schedule for a 1:30 start at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

“I had some, yeah,” said Walker, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, of first-quarter nerves in the tourney opener. “They never got out in the first quarter.”

Some of those were Sycamore-caused.

ISU’s Anna McKendree hit a 3-pointer and Marie Hunter (team-high 15 points) added a bucket that knotted the game at 19 with 8:30 left in the second.

But things got a whole lot better for the Salukis after that as they rattled off the next 13 points to open a double-digit lead they never lost the rest of the way.

In the big run, Southern had four players score. MVC Player of the Year Abby Brockmeyer scored twice in the paint in the spree she started. Tyranny Brown scored her only points of the game on a fastbreak bucket off a steal and drive.

Indiana State coach Chad Killinger took a quick timeout to try to stop the run, but it didn’t work. After the stoppage, Laniah Randle scored in the paint ahead of a Makenzie Silvey 3-pointer that helped her total 14 for the game. The run, sparked by Randle’s inside presence, ended with her hitting two more free throws.

“Laniah is such a freak athlete; I don’t know how she does the things she does,” said Brockmeyer of Randle, who finished with three rebounds and a steal to go with four points. “She was such a factor that led to us going on that run.”

Brockmeyer was a factor the entire game, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season.

The sluggish start didn’t surprise veteran SIU coach Cindy Stein, who is retiring at the end of this season.

“When you’re as old as I am, you’ve seen almost everything,” she joked. “I thought these kids would start tight because they want it so bad. These kids are so competitive and play so hard that I knew we get settled in.”

The Salukis also took advantage of the foul situation. Indiana State was whistled for 21 fouls that SIU turned into an 18 of 19 effort from the free-throw line and a 15-point scoring advantage from the stripes.

“That’s one thing we’ll address in the off-season is not fouling ourselves and put ourselves in a better position to draw fouls,” said Killinger after his club bowed out at 11-20. “That’s obviously a big part of the game and determining who wins and who loses as simple as that is.”

Another huge factor was on the boards. With two of his post players in foul trouble early, Killinger’s club was out-rebounded 36-20.

“We know they are a great rebounding team,” said Brockmeyer. “To get them in foul trouble early was huge for us; it limited their ability to crash the boards hard and took away some of their aggressiveness.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.