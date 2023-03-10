Coming into the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Drake Bulldogs had won 19 games — all of them by a double-digit margin.

Coach Allison Pohlman’s club couldn’t have picked a better time to win its first nail-biter of the entire season.

Drake sophomore Katie Dinnebier hit six straight free throws in the final :22.2 of Friday’s gathering to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs pull out a 73-70 victory over fifth-seeded Missouri State.

“Even though we play a lot of young people, we have a very veteran team and everybody stays composed,” Drake senior Maggie Bair said of the close victory. “You see a sophomore stepping up at the end of the game and hitting free throws like Katie did. I think we’re made for games like that — we have a lot of guys who can step up and make plays at the end of the game.”

Dinnebier scored 13 of her 19 points in the final 4:22 of the game as the Bulldogs erased a 61-54 fourth-quarter deficit. Bair scored five of her 20 points in the final 2:34. She also grabbed 10 rebounds that helped Drake to a 35-30 board edge.

Grace Berg matched Bair’s 20-point effort as all five Drake starters combined for the team’s 73 points.

Drake (20-9) moves on to battle top-seeded and defending Hoops in the Heartland champ Illinois State (24-7) in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal at Vibrant Arena.

The nip-and-tuck game was tied at 47 after three quarters. But the upset-minded Lady Bears (20-11) scored the first eight points of the fourth, getting buckets from four players, forcing Pohlman to take a timeout.

“We took a timeout talking about the adjustments we needed to make and switching defensively, it kind of lightened the moment and shifted things for us to have success,” Pohlman said.

They sure flipped the switch after that timeout as the Lady Bears watched their advantage slip away.

“That was a great game; two teams just played really well,” first-year Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham said. “I’m certainly disappointed to be on the short end of it, but really proud of our kids. They gave everything they had. It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.”

Aniya Thomas led Missouri State with a game-high 21 points and Kennedy Taylor, who kept cleaning up garbage in the paint down the stretch, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

MVC basketball

Drake 73, Missouri State 70

MISSOURI STATE (20-11) – Kennedy Taylor 5-10 3-4 4 13, Indya Green 1-3 1-1 3 3, Aniya Thomas 9-17 2-3 5 21, Sydney Wilson 3-10 2-2 2 8, Paige Rocca 3-8 3-5 2 9, Jade Masogayo 4-8 1-1 3 9, Isabelle Delarue 3-8 0-0 0 7, Jaiden Bryant 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 28-65 12-16 19 70.

DRAKE (20-9) – Anna Miller 3-8 0-0 0 7, Maggie Bair 7-11 4-6 3 20, Grace Berg 7-12 4-4 2 20, Katie Dinnebier 6-9 6-6 4 19, Sarah Beth Gueldner 3-4 0-0 2 7, Courtney Becker 0-3 0-0 0 0, Taylor McAulay 0-2 0-2 0 0, Ava Hawthorne 0-1 0-0 1 0, Taedyn Gray 0-1 0-2 2 0. Totals 26-51 14-20 14 73.

Missouri State;19;16;12;23;--;70

Drake;15;18;14;26;--;73

3s – Mo. State 2-15 (Thomas 1-5, Delarue 1-5, Rocca 0-2, Wilson 0-3); Drake 7-19 (Bair 2-4, Berg 2-5, Miller 1-1, Dinnebier 1-2, Gueldner 1-2, McAulay 0-2, Becker 0-3). Rebounds – Mo. State 30 (Taylor 9, Thomas 5, Wilson 5); Drake 35 (Bair 10, Becker 7, Berg 5). Assists – Mo. State 13 (Thomas 4, Wilson 4, Masogayo 4); Drake 18 (Miller 6, Dinnebier 4, Berg 3). Turnovers – Mo. State 13 (Thomas 4); Drake 19 (Dinnebier 6, Miller 5). Steals – Mo. State 11 (Thomas 3, Rocca 3); Drake 5 (Becker 2). Blocks - Mo. State 1 (Wilson); Drake 4 (Miller 3, Becker).