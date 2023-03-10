Mary Crompton and Maya Wong stepped up when the Illinois State University women’s basketball team needed them most on Friday afternoon.

Crompton hit two crucial 3-pointers in the final 3:12 of the Hoops in the Heartland quarterfinal and Wong drilled two free throws with :30.1 left in regulation to help the top-seeded and defending tournament champion Redbirds pull out a 75-73 victory over eighth-seeded Murray State.

In what was a highly-entertaining contest to start off the quarterfinal sessions of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Vibrant Arena, the two teams slugged their way through 40 minutes of intense action with neither willing to give much to the other.

The game featured 16 ties, 11 lead changes, great shooting from both at times and Murray State rallying from an 11-point deficit to open the fourth quarter to create the fantastic finish.

“I could not be more proud of the effort that we gave today,” Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie said after her team moved to 24-7 on the season. “… We beat a really, really good team with a great coach and great players.”

Murray State belied its 15-16 record with the way it played and pushed Illinois State to the final horn in a game in which both teams shot better than 48% from the field.

“The maturity of this team is something that I haven’t had the luxury of coaching,” Gillespie said. “We are so senior-driven and they just don’t get rattled.”

The Redbirds, who advance to play fourth-seeded Drake in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal, had every opportunity to get rattled, too.

A fantastic third quarter in which Illinois State outscored Murray State 24-13 allowed the Redbirds to open a 64-53 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

A key stretch in that frame was a four-point trip for ISU when Crompton split free throws, the Redbirds grabbed the rebound after the miss on the second toss and Valley Player of the Year Paige Robinson (21 points) drilled a 3-pointer to take a 47-44 lead with 7:39 left in the third. ISU held the lead from there until the game was tied at 66 with 3:31 left in regulation.

“I think we were down 11 and I said two things are going to happen — they are either going to blow us out or we were going to win this game,” Racers coach Rechelle Turner said. “The next thing I know is it was four.

“I couldn’t be more proud.”

ISU missed eight of its first nine shots to start the fourth and that opened the door for Murray State.

At the other end, junior post player Katelyn Young was wearing out the paint. She scored 11 of her game-high 26 points in the quarter and fellow junior Hannah McKay added seven of her 19 points to make things interesting.

“We just needed to get some stops and then hit some big shots,” McKay said of the mentality heading into the fourth facing the double-digit deficit.

“We fought really hard, but a couple of plays could have really changed that game,” Young said.

Two Young free throws with 1:52 left tied the game at 70.

Crompton (10 points) answered with her final triple with 1:32 left to give ISU a 73-70 lead.

“Every single one that came off felt good,” said Crompton, who is second in the Valley in all-time 3-point makes with 297, but was just 3 for 10 from deep in Friday’s game. “Every single one of those I felt was going in. Everybody had confidence in me.”

McKay followed with two free throws before Crompton missed a 3-point try. Racer Bria Sanders-Woods then split free throws with :51.4 left in regulation to forge the final tie at 73.

Then Wong, the top free-throw shooter in the league at 84.2%, stepped up and drilled two freebies to give ISU its final lead.

“I wasn’t disappointed that she was the one that got fouled,” Gillespie said. “We have great faith in all of our players, but Maya, she is a really gifted foul shooter, especially under pressure. I knew if the ball was in her hands, I knew something positive was going to happen. When she got to the foul line, I knew she was going to make them.”

The Racers’ final offensive possession was a miss by Macey Turley (10 points) that led to a Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins rebound.

“They made big plays and big shots down the stretch,” Turner said. “That’s what championship teams do.”

Having only been whistled for three fouls in the frame, the Racers were chasing to stop the clock, but the Redbirds ran out the time and kept alive their repeat hopes.

MVC Tournament

Illinois State 75, Murray State 73

No. 6 MURRAY STATE (15-16) – Hannah McKay 7-13 2-2 2 19, Katelyn Young 10-16 6-6 1 26, Briley Pena 1-4 4-4 3 7, Macey Turley 2-8 4-4 2 10, Bria Sanders-Woods 1-1 1-4 4 4, Cayson Conner 0-0 0-0 0 0, Jaidah Black 1-2 1-2 0 3, Alexis Burpo 2-6 0- 1 4. Totals 24-50 18-22 13 73.

No. 1 ILLINOIS STATE (24-7) – DeAnna Wilson 5-6 2-4 5 12, Kate Bullman 5-13 2-3 4 14, Mary Crompton 3-11 1-2 0 10, Maya Wong 1-5 2-2 4 5, Paige Robinson 9-12 2-3 1 21, Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins 1-2 0-0 4 2, Jada Stinson 0-2 0-0 0 0, Jasmin McGinnis-Taylor 0-0 0-0 0 0, Abbie Aalsma 4-6 0-0 0 11, Hannah Kelle 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 28-57 9-14 18 75.

Murray State;19;21;13;20;--;73

Illinois State;18;22;24;11;--;75

3s – MSU 7-19 (McKay 3-7, Turley 2-6, Sanders-Woods 1-1, Pena 1-3, Black 0-1, Burpo 0-1; ISU 10-29 (Aalsma 3-5, Crompton 3-10, Bullman 2-5, Wong 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Stinson 0-1). Rebounds – MSU 27 (McKay 7, Young 5, Turley 4); ISU 31 (Wilson 8, Bullman 6, Robinson 4). Assists – MSU 20 (McKay 5, Young 4); ISU 14 (Wong 6, Compton 4). Turnovers – MSU 8 (Young 4, Turley 2); ISU 8 (Wong 3). Steals – MSU 3 (McKay, Turley, Sanders-Woods); ISU 5 (Wilson 2). Blocks - MSU 2 (Young 2); ISU 3 (Bullman, Robinson, Wright-Gaskins).