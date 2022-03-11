MVC WOMEN'S TOURNEY QUARTERFINAL: Second half shooting costs Drake chance at upset

The madness of March almost struck the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament Friday evening.

Drake University’s Bulldogs got off to a terrific start, built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and took advantage of Missouri State’s poor shooting effort to set up what was appearing to be the first upset of the Hoops in the Heartland event at the TaxSlayer Center.

Instead, the second-seeded Bears rallied in the final 20 minutes to pull out a 63-49 victory in a very physical, hotly-contested quarterfinal contest to move into Saturday’s second semifinal with a 24-6 record against either third-seeded Northern Iowa or sixth-seeded Valparaiso.

The Bears showed tremendous grit to hang in a game they trailed by 15 in the first half and didn’t take the lead for good until four free throws by Sydney Wilson in the final two minutes of the third quarter.

“We just had to stick together and encourage everyone,” said Wilson of battling through the frustrating first half that ended with a 10-3 Bears run to cut Drake’s halftime lead to 33-25. “Everything was going Drake’s way the entire first half. Mya (Bhinhar) rallied us together and said, ‘We’re here for a reason; we’re a good team.’ Once we got the jitters out, we were OK.”

The second half was all Missouri State as Drake (18-13) shot just 5 of 28 (17.9%) from the field and were outscored 38-16 in the final 20 minutes as the game turned and a six-game win streak ended.

“In all honesty, I really wish the game would have been 20 minutes,” said Drake coach Allison Pohlman. “We came out really ready to go, firing on all cylinders and I thought we did a really good job of setting the tone. … We’ve been really consistent in our efforts and it’s been eight games and really two quarters of phenomenal, phenomenal Drake basketball. I’m really proud of this group.”

Wilson’s 17 points (all but two in the second half) and 13 rebounds led the Bears, who out-rebounded Drake 57-38. Abigayle Jackson and Mariah White each added 12 for the winners and Brice Calip 11.

Katie Dinnebier was the only Bulldog in double-digit scoring with 11 points. Fellow starters Maggie Bair and Grace Berg each added nine and Maddie Petersen eight. Drake had just six bench points to counter MSU’s five.

The game featured a total of 16 blocked shots as everything — from attempts around the rim to 3-pointers — were heavily contested. MSU's Jackson had five of her team's seven blocks; Bair had four for Drake and Anna Miller three to go with her three points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.