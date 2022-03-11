MVC WOMEN'S TOURNEY QUARTERFINAL: UNI blows out Valpo

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped the Missouri Valley Conference opener to Valparaiso back in early January in a road contest that ended the Panthers’ 19-day break from game action.

Since then the Panthers have dominated the two meetings against the Beacons.

The third contest between the two this season was all UNI from the opening tip as the third-seeded Panthers routed the sixth-seeded Beacons 63-39 in Friday’s final quarterfinal game of the Hoops in the Heartland gathering at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The victory moves the 21-9 Panthers into Saturday’s second Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal against second-seeded Missouri State (24-6), which rallied to sideline Drake in Friday evening’s other quarterfinal. That contest is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip.

Those two teams split their regular-season series, each winning at home in games decided by nine and 11 points.

It will be the second time in the last three years these two have met in the MVC tournament semifinals.

“It’s going to be a grind,” said UNI coach Tanya Warren of the meeting with Missouri State. “We know they are extremely good defensively and create a lot of offense off offensive rebounds. We’re going to have to have our hard hats on and our big girl pants on because it’s going to be a battle.”

Friday evening, there was no doubt that it would be the Panthers moving on to meet the Bears.

Former North Scott High School all-stater Grace Boffeli scored the game’s opening basket that started an early 6-0 run and the Panthers never trailed as they raced to a 14-5 lead after one quarter.

Fellow former Lancer Karli Rucker (six points, three rebounds, three assists in just 19 minutes) also had a bucket in that strong first-quarter start for UNI.

Boffeli enjoyed playing in her first MVC Tournament game in the Quad-Cities, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds. She wrapped up her night with an old-fashioned three-point play with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter that gave the Panthers a 48-24 lead and led to reserves finishing out the contest.

“There were a lot of home friends and family here and it was cool to see them all,” said Boffeli. “It was cool to see Lancer Nation in the stands.”

Boffeli, who leads the Panthers in rebounding at 8.8 per game, said although this was a return home for her and her TaxSlayer debut, it wasn't different than any of the others she has played this season.

“I would say it was just another game,” said Boffeli. “We played how we usually play and had fun on the court.”

The 39 points were the second-fewest for the Beacons (11-19) all season. Averaging 60.8 points per game coming in, the Beacons’ previous low came in a 68-38 loss to UNI in Cedar Falls.

UNI, which allowed the 11-19 Beacons five first-quarter points and just six in the second, raced to a 31-11 halftime edge.

Kam Finley led the Panthers with a game-high 16 points in just 23 minutes. Bre Gunnels hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds.

“I thought our energy and defense were terrific from start to finish and I thought our attention to detail was terrific,” said Warren. “We wanted to take away their 3 (-point shooting) and I thought we did a terrific job of doing that. It was a terrific all-around team win”

Valpo shot just 28.6% (14 of 49) for the game from the field and 4-14 (28.6%) from the arc.

In one third-quarter sequence, the two former Lancers factored prominently. Rucker missed a 3-pointer, but Boffeli tracked down the rebound, saving it to Rucker who dribbled to the top of the key and found a slashing Nicole Kroeger for an easy layup that moved UNI’s lead to 37-15.

