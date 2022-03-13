MVC WOMEN'S TOURNEY: Redmond, defense carry ISU to improbable title

There were two things that the Illinois State University women’s basketball team relied on during this weekend’s championship run at the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament — senior JuJu Redmond and its defense that allowed just 47.5 points per game in three wins in Moline.
After Maya Wong gave the Redbirds a nice lift in the early part of the game and Mary Crompton hit a huge fourth-quarter shot, Redmond and the defense came through late in lifting ISU to a 50-48 victory over third-seeded Northern Iowa in Sunday’s Hoops in the Heartland title game at the TaxSlayer Center.
Trailing 48-42 with five minutes, 19 seconds left, the Redbirds shut down and shut out the Panthers the rest of the way to win the championship and punch their ticket into the 68-team NCAA tournament that begins next week.
“Our faith was shaken, but our resolve was better,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie of her team’s will to win the program’s fifth MVC title and become the fourth No. 4 seed to be crowned champs. “Led by these two (Redmond and fellow all-tourney selection DeAnna Smith) we did it.”
A bucket by Kam Finley off an Emerson Green rebound and assist gave the Panthers a 48-42 lead with 5:19 left in regulation, but those proved to be the Panthers’ final points of the game.
“We didn’t do a very good job of moving the basketball side to side and getting them into screening action,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said after her club's collapse dropped the Panthers to 23-9. “The ball stayed on the same side of the floor and that favored them. It is what it is and we just didn’t do a good job of executing down the stretch.”
The Panthers, who Warren is figuring will earn a second straight WNIT bid in hopes of repeating at least a Final Four run in that, missed their last four shot attempts and turned the ball over three times in their final seven possessions after Finley’s bucket. Two of those passes were from former North Scott High school all-stater Karli Rucker that bounced off teammates hands.
“When the ball wasn’t getting switched, it makes it harder when all eyes are on you,” said Rucker, who was UNI’s only double-digit scorer with 16 points. “When there’s no ball reversal, it’s harder to get in there. Instead of making the easy passes, I forced a couple in there.”
ISU’s defense, though, had something to do with UNI’s late struggles and made it possible for the Redbirds to come back after giving up a 21-4 run across the first and second quarters.
That gave the Panthers a 23-14 lead with 3:07 left in the first half. After leading 27-22 at halftime, UNI held the lead until Wong (15 points) erupted for seven straight ISU points that helped pull the Redbirds within 37-36 at the end of three quarters.
Rucker opened the fourth with two hoops and Emerson Green hit another triple as the lead moved to 44-38. Rucker’s final field goal of the game was sandwiched by buckets from Redmond (21 points, four rebounds) and Wong before Finley's (seven points) fateful final two-pointer with 5:19 left.
Crompton’s 3-pointer — her only field goal attempt and points of the game — started ISU’s rally with 4:53 left that pulled the Redbirds within 48-45.
“We have great belief in Mare,” Gillespie said. “We weren’t sure we could get her a clean look, but she got it and that was just the little push we needed.
"That was a huge basket.”
ISU didn’t score again until Redmond hit two free throws with 2:23 left and then she hit a jumper with 1:53 remaining that gave the Redbirds their final lead of the contest.
With eight seconds left, all-tourney selection Wilson (five points, seven rebounds) split free throws for a 50-48 advantage.
Former North Scott prep Grace Boffeli (four points, four rebounds) grabbed the rebound off the miss and called timeout to advance the ball and set a final play. Rucker inbounded the ball and never got it back as Finley’s 10-foot jumper came up short. As the teams scrambled for the rebound, the final buzzer sounded and ISU’s celebration began.
“It’s exciting that we’re going to go to the tournament,” said a relieved Redmond after the celebration had died down.
“This is proof that dreams do come true when you believe in each other,” said Gillespie, “and are willing to sacrifice.”
All-tourney team: ISU’s Redmond, who opened the tourney with a 29-point effort and closed it with 21, was voted the tourney’s Patty Viverito Award as the most outstanding player.
She was joined on the all-tourney team by teammate Wilson, UNI’s duo of Rucker and Bre Gunnels and Missouri State’s Abi Jackson.
Photos: Illinois State beats UNI to win MVC tourney title
The Illinois State basketball team celebrates after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond celebrates after a 50-48 win over UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Bobby Metcalf
From left, Lexy Koudelka, Kayel Newland, JuJu Redmond and Mary Crompton hold the MVC trophy after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
The Illinois State basketball team after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Members of the Illinois State basketball team celebrate after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Chloe Van Zeeland hugs Kenzie Bowers after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Members of the Illinois State basketball team celebrate after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Members of the Illinois State basketball team celebrate after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
The Illinois State basketball team after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Members of the Illinois State basketball team hold the trophy after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Maya Wong shoots around UNI's Grace Boffeli during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts up a shot against UNI during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond looks to get a shot up against UNI's Bre Gunnels during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Deanna Wilson looks to shoot around UNI's Cynthia Wolf during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Grace Boffeli puts up a shot past Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley takes a shot against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
From left, Illinois State coaches Scott Gillespie, Jessica Keller, Kristen Gillespie and Mariyah Brawner-Henley hold the trophy after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Mary Crompton cuts down the net after a 50-48 win over UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie and UNI head coach Tanya Warren shake hands before the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker is guarded by Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond take a shot against UNI during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Bre Gunnels is guarded by Illinois State's Kate Bullman (32) and Maya Wong (12) during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman is guarded by UNI's Bre Gunnels during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman puts up a shot over UNI's Bre Gunnels during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Maya Wong goes up for a shot against UNI during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond shoots past UNI's Nicole Kroeger during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Bre Gunnels (11) and Cynthia Wolf (30) reach for a rebound past Illinois State's Jada Stinson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman is guarded by UNI's Sara McCullough during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman shoots over UNI's Sara McCullough during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Maya Wong takes a shot against UNI during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman is guarded by UNI's Cynthia Wolf during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker shoots over Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Deanna Wilson shoots over UNI's Grace Boffeli during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Bre Gunnels is guarded by Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Mary Crompton is guarded by UNI's Cynthia Wolf during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond shoots past UNI's Emerson Green during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman shoots past UNI's Bre Gunnels during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
A UNI cheerleader cheers during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI head coach Tanya Warren looks on during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie looks on during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie and UNI head coach Tanya Warren look on during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kayel Newland is guarded by UNI's Kayba Laube during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond shoots over UNI's Kayba Laube during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
TK, the UNI mascot, cheers during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Reggie, the Illinois State mascot, and TK, the UNI mascot have a dance-off during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Reggie, the Illinois State mascot, dances during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
TK, the UNI mascot, waves to the fans during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Nicole Kroeger is guarded by Illinois State's Mary Crompton during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kate Bullman grabs a rebound against UNI during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker is guarded by Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley takes a shot against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Grace Boffeli fouls Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
A Illinois State cheerleader cheers during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Reggie, the Illinois State mascot, leads a cheer during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green drives the ball against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Nicole Kroeger and Illinois State's JuJu Redmond reach for a loose ball during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Grace Boffeli guards Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Bre Gunnels is guarded by Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green is guarded by Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green is guarded by Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green looks to shoot around Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker puts up a shot past Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley is guarded by Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker puts up a shot over Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Grace Boffeli looks to shoot past Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
The Illinois State basketball team runs onto the court after beatin UNI 50-48 during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Deanna Wilson blows a kiss after cutting down the nets after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond cuts down part of the net after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Kayel Newland is guarded by UNI's Karli Rucker during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker is guarded by Illinois State's Kate Bullman during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker puts up a shot over Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker looks to get a shot up against Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green reacts after hitting a 3 against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State cheerleaders cheer during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Maya Wong is guarded by UNI's Kam Finley during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley shoots over Illinois State's Maya Wong during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green drives into Illinois State's Deanna Wilson during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Bre Gunnels surveys the court during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Mary Crompton is fouled by UNI's Emerson Green after grabbing a rebound during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker is guarded by Illinois State's JuJu Redmond during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green grabs a rebound against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Emerson Green grabs a rebound against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley takes a shot against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker passes the ball against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Karli Rucker puts up a shot against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Cynthia Wolf takes a shot against Illinois State during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie looks on during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Illinois State Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley is guarded by Illinois State's Maya Wong during the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley is guarded by Illinois State's Maya Wong on the final possession of the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
UNI's Kam Finley takes the final shot of the game over Illinois State's Maya Wong in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center. Illinois State won 50-48.
Bobby Metcalf
The Illinois State basketball team celebrates after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts on a hat after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie celebrates after beating UNI in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson presents Illinois State's Mary Crompton with the Elite 17 award, which is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average competing at the finals site at each of the MVC’s 17 team championships Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson after the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament between Illinois State and UNI Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson presents an all-tournament team award to Illinois State's Deanna Wilson after the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Patty Viverito, right, presents the Patty Viverito Award for MVC tournament MVP to Illinois State's JuJu Redmond after the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's Deanna Wilson cuts down the net after beating UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond cuts down the net after beatin UNI 50-48 in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bobby Metcalf
