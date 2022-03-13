MVC WOMEN'S TOURNEY: Redmond, defense carry ISU to improbable title

There were two things that the Illinois State University women’s basketball team relied on during this weekend’s championship run at the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament — senior JuJu Redmond and its defense that allowed just 47.5 points per game in three wins in Moline.

After Maya Wong gave the Redbirds a nice lift in the early part of the game and Mary Crompton hit a huge fourth-quarter shot, Redmond and the defense came through late in lifting ISU to a 50-48 victory over third-seeded Northern Iowa in Sunday’s Hoops in the Heartland title game at the TaxSlayer Center.

Trailing 48-42 with five minutes, 19 seconds left, the Redbirds shut down and shut out the Panthers the rest of the way to win the championship and punch their ticket into the 68-team NCAA tournament that begins next week.

“Our faith was shaken, but our resolve was better,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie of her team’s will to win the program’s fifth MVC title and become the fourth No. 4 seed to be crowned champs. “Led by these two (Redmond and fellow all-tourney selection DeAnna Smith) we did it.”

A bucket by Kam Finley off an Emerson Green rebound and assist gave the Panthers a 48-42 lead with 5:19 left in regulation, but those proved to be the Panthers’ final points of the game.

“We didn’t do a very good job of moving the basketball side to side and getting them into screening action,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said after her club's collapse dropped the Panthers to 23-9. “The ball stayed on the same side of the floor and that favored them. It is what it is and we just didn’t do a good job of executing down the stretch.”

The Panthers, who Warren is figuring will earn a second straight WNIT bid in hopes of repeating at least a Final Four run in that, missed their last four shot attempts and turned the ball over three times in their final seven possessions after Finley’s bucket. Two of those passes were from former North Scott High school all-stater Karli Rucker that bounced off teammates hands.

“When the ball wasn’t getting switched, it makes it harder when all eyes are on you,” said Rucker, who was UNI’s only double-digit scorer with 16 points. “When there’s no ball reversal, it’s harder to get in there. Instead of making the easy passes, I forced a couple in there.”

ISU’s defense, though, had something to do with UNI’s late struggles and made it possible for the Redbirds to come back after giving up a 21-4 run across the first and second quarters.

That gave the Panthers a 23-14 lead with 3:07 left in the first half. After leading 27-22 at halftime, UNI held the lead until Wong (15 points) erupted for seven straight ISU points that helped pull the Redbirds within 37-36 at the end of three quarters.

Rucker opened the fourth with two hoops and Emerson Green hit another triple as the lead moved to 44-38. Rucker’s final field goal of the game was sandwiched by buckets from Redmond (21 points, four rebounds) and Wong before Finley's (seven points) fateful final two-pointer with 5:19 left.

Crompton’s 3-pointer — her only field goal attempt and points of the game — started ISU’s rally with 4:53 left that pulled the Redbirds within 48-45.

“We have great belief in Mare,” Gillespie said. “We weren’t sure we could get her a clean look, but she got it and that was just the little push we needed.

"That was a huge basket.”

ISU didn’t score again until Redmond hit two free throws with 2:23 left and then she hit a jumper with 1:53 remaining that gave the Redbirds their final lead of the contest.

With eight seconds left, all-tourney selection Wilson (five points, seven rebounds) split free throws for a 50-48 advantage.

Former North Scott prep Grace Boffeli (four points, four rebounds) grabbed the rebound off the miss and called timeout to advance the ball and set a final play. Rucker inbounded the ball and never got it back as Finley’s 10-foot jumper came up short. As the teams scrambled for the rebound, the final buzzer sounded and ISU’s celebration began.

“It’s exciting that we’re going to go to the tournament,” said a relieved Redmond after the celebration had died down.

“This is proof that dreams do come true when you believe in each other,” said Gillespie, “and are willing to sacrifice.”

All-tourney team: ISU’s Redmond, who opened the tourney with a 29-point effort and closed it with 21, was voted the tourney’s Patty Viverito Award as the most outstanding player.

She was joined on the all-tourney team by teammate Wilson, UNI’s duo of Rucker and Bre Gunnels and Missouri State’s Abi Jackson.

