MVC WOMEN'S TOURNEY: Redmond powers Redbirds past Ramblers

When JuJu Redmond was down near mid-court late in the first quarter holding her head, she had all of the Illinois State University women’s basketball nation holding its collective breath.

When the fifth-year senior rattled home a 3-pointer in the third quarter that seemingly touched every part of the rim and backboard, she had Redbird fans screaming approval.

With an outing in Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Loyola that covered the gamut, Redmond led the Redbirds to a 68-52 victory that moved them into Saturday’s semifinals against top-seeded Southern Illinois University (21-8) at the TaxSlayer Center.

“She just hit me in the head and scratched my face,” said Redmond of an unintentional collision with a Loyola player that was reviewed by the game officials. “I was all right.”

Yes, she was. Redmond finished with a game-high 29 points, leading the 17-13 Redbirds into the semifinals. She also grabbed seven rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

“Ever since she’s been back from her illness, I’m not sure I can say why she was out, but since she’s back, she’s been on a tear,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “With what she’s been doing for the last month, this is par for the course.”

Redmond’s bouncy 3-pointer was part of her personal eight-point run in just over a minute of play in the third quarter that turned the game.

“It was just a prayer with one second on the (shot) clock,” laughed Redmond of her wing triple. “I felt that opened us up.”

Loyola coach Kate Achter, who is lobbying for her 18-12 team to get a tournament bid to keep her team’s season alive, wasn’t surprised by Redmond’s effort.

“We knew what was coming,” said Achter. “She’s not afraid of the moment. .. She’s a competitor and a game like this certainly speaks a lot about her competitive nature, for sure.”

Redmond’s bounce triple, though, was something different.

“A play like that can be really demoralizing,” said Achter. “A shot that kisses every part of the rim, you feel like you did everything you can do defensively and it still goes in. … Every time we made a run, they had an answer.”

Loyola’s Maya Chandler (12 points) had just hit a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to pull the Ramblers within 34-32 with 2:28 left in the third.

Redmond’s triple preceded a bucket on a drive and another 3-pointer that moved the margin to 10 at 42-32.

ISU finished the frame with a 42-33 lead and extended that early in the fourth. Leading 46-37, Redmond hit a jumper and Mary Crompton (6 points) converted a four-point play that gave ISU a 52-37 lead with 7:35.

Loyola only cut the margin under double-digits once the rest of the way, at 54-46 before the Redbirds scored their final 11 points from the free-throw line where they had an 18-9 advantage.

Junior DeAnna Wilson added a strong double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds, who swept the season series from the Ramblers.

