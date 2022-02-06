No. 6 Michigan holds off Clark's fourth-quarter scoring barrage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caitlin Clark did her best to put a short-handed University of Iowa women's basketball team on her back and carry them to an upset win Sunday evening.

No. 6 Michigan had other ideas.

Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90 at the Crisler Center despite a career-high 46 points from Clark.

Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten), and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.

Clark was about the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). The sophomore scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and 33 in the second half to help Iowa whittle a 25-point deficit down to five.

“Caitlin, she’s spectacular,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She’s just a special player. You’re never out of the game with somebody like her on the floor.”

It was Clark's third 40-point game and her 12th double-double of the season. She also posted 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in the game.

The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.

Despite Clark's hot shooting, which included a couple of 3-pointers from beyond 30 feet, Michigan dominated in the post. Anchored by Hillmon and Phelia, Michigan had 54 points in the paint compared to Iowa’s 34.

Michigan also looked confident from the field, shooting a solid 53%. Nolan, who has looked comfortable behind the arc this season, drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

“I thought we were pretty unbelievable,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We came out without arguably one of our best guards and really did a tremendous job defensively until the fourth quarter. I’m just really proud of our response."

Iowa had only seven players in uniform. It was down two starters — McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall — because of injuries.

Monika Czinano had 13 points and Kate Martin finished with 11 for the Hawkeyes, who return home Wednesday night to play Minnesota.

