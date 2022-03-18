Notebook: Clark shakes off hard fall during first-round win

IOWA CITY — When Iowa sophomore All-American Caitlin Clark crashed to the floor and stayed down for several seconds Friday, a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena became silent.

Clark relieved any fears with a wave of the hand toward the bench, not wanting any sort of substitution.

"I was probably just a little out of control myself and then kind of took a tumble," Clark said. "I just hit my knee wrong on the floor.

"It's part of basketball; just how it goes."

Clark filled the box score with a game-high 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, drew seven fouls and recorded three steals during Iowa's 98-58 trouncing of Illinois State.

A little more than two minutes into the third quarter, Clark tried to escape a double team in the lane and spun out of control. She fell and then limped trying to walk it off.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder sent Kylie Feuerbach to the scorer's table to replace her, but Clark waved her back toward the bench.

"Coach Bluder always wants me to stay on my feet more, but I think I've done better as the year has gone on," Clark said. "I'm all good."

The West Des Moines Dowling product said she had no trouble sleeping Thursday, the night before her first home NCAA tournament game.

"I was just excited to play and come out here and play in front of these fans, obviously incredible," Clark said. "I know it's only going to be even better on Sunday when we face Creighton.

"I get the chills every single time I run out of the tunnel and they roar. It is super cool."

Another sellout: Iowa officials announced about an hour after Friday's game that Sunday's second-round contest against Creighton already is sold out. It will be the third straight sell out for Iowa women's basketball, joining the regular-season finale against Michigan and Friday.

A tip-off time was not expected to be announced until late Friday night.

"Our fans were amazing," Bluder said. "They braved parking problems today, they braved rain and they still got here. We are so appreciative of them.

"Just come again on Sunday. It's going to be easier. No hospital traffic and no rain let's hope."

Familiar foes: Creighton and Iowa are quite familiar with each another. For the past several seasons, Creighton has come to Iowa City for a closed scrimmage before the season starts.

Bluder had herself questioning the decision to do that following Friday's win.

"Why the heck do we schedule them every year on our home court and let them come in here and have that game?" Bluder said. "That's kind of what my mind is going through right now.

"I know they feel very confident coming out here because they play here every single year in that closed scrimmage. ... Neither one of us have too many secrets really, and I know they're going to be well prepared."

Creighton had four players in double figures during its 84-74 win over Colorado. Morgan Maly had 20 points while Molly Mogensen and former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen each had 16.

The Bluejays were 8 of 19 from beyond the arc and 18 of 20 at the foul line.

"It's like the ball falls here (in this arena)," Maly said. "Hopefully that's the case on Sunday."

Freebies: Iowa continued its season-long success at the foul line, knocking down 20 of 21 attempts Friday.

Shooting better than 84% from the free-throw line as a team, it marked the eighth time this season it made 20 free throws in a game.

