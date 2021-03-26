Panthers bow out in WNIT semifinals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every time Northern Iowa threw a jab Friday, Mississippi had a counter.

Using their length on the offensive boards and to redirect shots, the Rebels edged the Panthers, 60-50, in a WNIT semifinal in suburban Memphis.

Shakira Austin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Madison Scott had 14 points and 11 boards and the two players combined for seven of 12 blocked shots Ole Miss recorded.

UNI (17-12) trailed by eight at halftime before twice pulling to within six. But Ole Miss just had an answer for every charge the Panthers mustered.

During one stretch of the third and fourth quarters, the Rebels made five of six shots from the field and 8-of-9 overall, including their first three of the fourth quarter.

The loss ended a tremendous postseason run for UNI which finished with a .500 or better record for the 13th consecutive season and it is the 12th straight season with 17 or more victories.

North Scott graduate Karli Rucker finished with a team-high 16 points and five assists. Grace Boffeli, also a North Scott alum, had four points, three rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes.