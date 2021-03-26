Panthers bow out in WNIT semifinals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every time Northern Iowa threw a jab Friday, Mississippi had a counter.
Using their length on the offensive boards and to redirect shots, the Rebels edged the Panthers, 60-50, in a WNIT semifinal in suburban Memphis.
Shakira Austin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Madison Scott had 14 points and 11 boards and the two players combined for seven of 12 blocked shots Ole Miss recorded.
UNI (17-12) trailed by eight at halftime before twice pulling to within six. But Ole Miss just had an answer for every charge the Panthers mustered.
During one stretch of the third and fourth quarters, the Rebels made five of six shots from the field and 8-of-9 overall, including their first three of the fourth quarter.
The loss ended a tremendous postseason run for UNI which finished with a .500 or better record for the 13th consecutive season and it is the 12th straight season with 17 or more victories.
North Scott graduate Karli Rucker finished with a team-high 16 points and five assists. Grace Boffeli, also a North Scott alum, had four points, three rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes.
Rucker hit a driving, contested lay-up with three seconds left in the half as UNI trailed, 31-23 at the break. The Rebels had nine offensive rebounds and seven blocked shots in the first half as they led for the final 17 minutes and 31 seconds of the half.
Nicole Kroeger hit a 3-pointer that gave the Panthers their only lead of the game, 6-5 with 7:50 in the opening quarter. Kam Finley later scored on a layup to pull UNI to within 12-10, but the Panthers would not convert another field goal for 8:19.
The Panthers finally saw their field goal drought end when freshman Maya McDermott nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key
The Rebels led by as many as 13 before UNI found some offensive traction and closed the half on a 7-1 run.