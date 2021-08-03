Planells brings impressive resume, enthusiasm to Illinois women's basketball staff

The Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman told a group of media members several weeks ago that he believes that women's head coach Nancy Fahey is the right person for the job.
"It's a different situation," Whitman said. "We know the staff is working hard. It's been tough, but recruiting has picked up with a few new staff members. The key is recruiting, but I believe things are turning around."
Fahey was lucky to find one of the best coaches in the country to join her staff, Hernando Planells.
Planells' enthusiasm is equally as impressive as his resume. He is full of energy and confidence in his ability to win.
Planells boasts an extensive resume that includes more than 20 years of experience at the professional, collegiate and high school levels across the men’s and women’s game. He has coached domestically and internationally, developing a reputation for strengthening individuals and teams.
From 2012-19, Planells was an integral part of the Duke University women’s basketball program, including his final three seasons as the Blue Devils’ associate head coach. During his time in Durham, Duke compiled a 171-63 (.731) record, capturing the ACC regular-season and tournament championships in 2013, a season that culminated in an Elite Eight appearance. Overall, Planells helped the Blue Devils to five NCAA tournament berths, adding two more Sweet 16 runs in 2015 and 2018.
Planells was key to Duke’s influx of talent during his tenure, as the school secured top-five ranked recruiting classes in each season, highlighted by the nation’s top-rated class in 2015. That success on the recruiting trail also translated at the next level, as Planells and the Blue Devils staff developed 11 WNBA draft selections.
Why Illinois?
"Crazy thing, I wasn't looking for another job," Planells said. "I got a phone call from assistant coach John Patterson; he told me there was a spot open and would I be interested. I told him I really do think about coming back to Division I, but I would like to hear more about it. I spoke to Coach Fahey; I loved everything she had to say and offer. I really thought I was done with D-I basketball."
"I really think I can be a part of something special here at Illinois," Planells added. "I really mean that we already have some great players on this year's roster; we have enough to make some noise this year, but we have to build on that. I think we have a lot to offer and sell to players — we have one of the best facilities in the country.
"I do think we have a great coaching staff, but at the end of the day, it's how we are servicing our recruits. Can we show them the vision of what it's like to be there on top? Now with Corry (Irvin) on staff, I really think we can do this, man, I really do; it's been done at other schools. Why not Illinois too? You know what I mean, it's a process, because we're going to build this thing right."
The Illini were so close in many games last year but did not have enough shot makers; that has to change if they want to climb the Big Ten ladder.
"We have to make shots, it doesn't matter how you do it," Planells said. "A win is a win, doesn't matter if you win by 30 or win by one, you won. We can say we need shot makers, but as a staff, it's our job to develop who we have right now too."
Fahey has won five national titles at the D-III level. Having watched several practices, Fahey is a teacher first; she is a great communicator and will do what it takes to win games.
Fahey wears her passion on her sleeve. The world was not built in one day, but in a matter of weeks and months, Illinois women's basketball appears to be getting new life.