Planells brings impressive resume, enthusiasm to Illinois women's basketball staff

Planells was key to Duke’s influx of talent during his tenure, as the school secured top-five ranked recruiting classes in each season, highlighted by the nation’s top-rated class in 2015. That success on the recruiting trail also translated at the next level, as Planells and the Blue Devils staff developed 11 WNBA draft selections.

Why Illinois?

"Crazy thing, I wasn't looking for another job," Planells said. "I got a phone call from assistant coach John Patterson; he told me there was a spot open and would I be interested. I told him I really do think about coming back to Division I, but I would like to hear more about it. I spoke to Coach Fahey; I loved everything she had to say and offer. I really thought I was done with D-I basketball."

"I really think I can be a part of something special here at Illinois," Planells added. "I really mean that we already have some great players on this year's roster; we have enough to make some noise this year, but we have to build on that. I think we have a lot to offer and sell to players — we have one of the best facilities in the country.