Second-half cold spells sink Augustana in return to action

After an unscheduled winter break, the Augustana College women's basketball squad made its return to action Monday night.
Welcoming North Park to the Carver P.E. Center in Rock Island, the Vikings were playing for the first time since rolling to a 79-54 home-court win over Monmouth on Dec. 30.
Up by as much as 14 points in the third quarter, a pair of lengthy cold stretches wound up being Augustana's undoing as North Park rallied twice in the second half to earn a 70-64 CCIW victory.
It was a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 19 and declared a forfeit when North Park couldn't make the trip. However, the league amended its COVID-19 policy last week and led to this make-up contest.
"We had a couple of turnovers and some poor shot selection in those stretches, and that made the difference," said Augustana coach Mark Beinborn, whose club was missing several players due to injuries and illness. "Being down a few players and being a bit short, we played hard. We just didn't execute down the stretch. But I'm proud of the way we continue to develop."
Now 6-6 and still in search of their first CCIW win at 0-3, the host Vikings have dropped five of six after a 5-1 start; their win over Monmouth at the end of December had snapped a four-game skid.
"That's a big part of it for us," said Augie junior guard and former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz. "We get on these stretches where we get a bit stagnant. It's a learning process for us."
Up 38-29 at halftime, Augie used a 7-0 spurt early in the third quarter to take its biggest lead at 47-33 on buckets by former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall (six points, nine rebounds) and Emily Brenneisen, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by former Pleasant Valley prep Macy Beinborn.
That was when the Chicago-based Vikings (10-3, 3-2 CCIW) dug in their heels, closing the quarter with 15 unanswered points.
After Esther Miller (game-highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds) scored off a turnover to tie it with 42.9 seconds on the clock, an Emily Czuhajewski free throw with 19.6 seconds put North Park up 48-47 going into the fourth.
That lead was the first for the visitors since a 1-0 advantage early in the opening period.
"We lost our energy, and our rhythm," said Loiz, who led Augie with 18 points. "We've got to learn to keep up with it."
In the fourth quarter, Loiz quickly put Augie back on top, opening a 9-2 run that gave the hosts a 56-50 lead with 6:40 remaining.
Once again, the Augustana shooters went cold and North Park responded with a 10-2 run to go up 60-58 on a Jayla Johnson bucket with 2:37 left.
Two free throws by ex-Alleman prep Erin Morrisey tied the game with 1:50 left, but Czuhajewski put North Park up to stay at 62-60 with a pair of subsequent foul shots.
"We've got to continue to learn not to make mistakes down the stretch," said Coach Beinborn, "but we're a young group, with some players without experience. These are things they're learning to adapt to."
After ending the first quarter strong with Loiz's three-point play with four-tenths of a second on the clock for a 23-13 lead, the host Vikings got a boost from junior reserve guard Kylie Jozwik to lead by as much as 12 in the second period.
Jozwik scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half as Augie's reserve corps outscored North Park's 14-3. She also had seven rebounds, with Beinborn notching 13 points and six boards.
Even with the loss, Augustana was glad to be back in action and end its unscheduled break. It returns to action quickly, hosting Elmhurst Wednesday night.
"It was nice to get back out there," said Loiz. "We were frustrated with games getting canceled; we walked in today and were asking, are we still playing? We've got another one Wednesday, and we're looking forward to it."