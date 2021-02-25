Short-handed Augie women drop home basketball finale

Across the board, the numbers were good for the Augustana College women's basketball team in Thursday evening's game with the Carroll University Pioneers at the Carver Center.

The Vikings shot 50% from the field (21 of 42), 46% on 3-pointers (11 of 24), had a 34-23 rebounding edge on the Pioneers and dished off 16 assists on those 21 field goals.

However, one key statistic — a whopping 29 turnovers — went a long way toward explaining a 73-64 loss to the Pioneers in Augie's final CCIW home game of the abbreviated season.

Carroll was credited with 32 points off those Augie turnovers.

“We want to keep taking steps to get back in shape and keep executing better. I think we finally got things rolling offensively outside of turning it over 29 times,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, noting his club is still working back from a two-week COVID-19 shutdown. “… If we stop spotting teams 20 or 30-plus points off turnovers alone, I think we're playing pretty well. … But we have to take care of the ball.”

The Vikings were without freshman sensation Hannah Simmer, who was placed in concussion protocol after a Wednesday practice injury. They were already playing without junior Daina Riser (knee).