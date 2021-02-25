Short-handed Augie women drop home basketball finale

Across the board, the numbers were good for the Augustana College women's basketball team in Thursday evening's game with the Carroll University Pioneers at the Carver Center.
The Vikings shot 50% from the field (21 of 42), 46% on 3-pointers (11 of 24), had a 34-23 rebounding edge on the Pioneers and dished off 16 assists on those 21 field goals.
However, one key statistic — a whopping 29 turnovers — went a long way toward explaining a 73-64 loss to the Pioneers in Augie's final CCIW home game of the abbreviated season.
Carroll was credited with 32 points off those Augie turnovers.
“We want to keep taking steps to get back in shape and keep executing better. I think we finally got things rolling offensively outside of turning it over 29 times,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, noting his club is still working back from a two-week COVID-19 shutdown. “… If we stop spotting teams 20 or 30-plus points off turnovers alone, I think we're playing pretty well. … But we have to take care of the ball.”
The Vikings were without freshman sensation Hannah Simmer, who was placed in concussion protocol after a Wednesday practice injury. They were already playing without junior Daina Riser (knee).
The Vikings (3-5, 3-5 CCIW) banked a solid start, doubling up the Pioneers (6-4, 6-4 CCIW) at 18-9 in the first seven minutes. However, Carroll closed to 20-14 by the end of the frame.
Augie lost the lead at 23-22 at the 6:04 mark of the second stanza on a Theresa Wichser 3-pointer and never led again. The hosts trailed 37-30 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 12 in the third before a nice rally.
Gabbi Loiz (team-high 16 points) hit a 3-pointer at the 1:35 mark, Lauren Hall (12 points, 10 rebounds) scored in the paint, Macy Beinborn (11 points) got loose for a fast-break bucket that led to a three-point play and Kylie Jozwik (nine points) drilled a triple with :15 left in the quarter to pull Augie within 48-47.
“We did a really good job contesting shots and only giving them one shot,” said Coach Beinborn of that stretch of good play. “We made extra passes and got good shots.”
But that momentum quickly evaporated as the Pioneers opened the fourth with a Wichser four-point play and the margin again grew to 12 with 3:52 remaining.
The Vikings, who had all five starters play 30+ minutes, battled back within five, but ran out of gas for the comeback as two key turnovers allowed the Pioneers to close the game from the foul line where they finished 10 of 14 for the game.
“We'll keep fighting through it,” said Beinborn, whose club faces a road rematch against Carroll on Saturday to close the regular season.
Katie Rohner led Carroll with 18 points, while Wichser and Brooke Foster each added 16.
Former Rock Island standout Justice Edell, a senior, scored eight points in what is probably her final game at Carver Center.