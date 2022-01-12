Short memory helps Iowa State women climb into Top 10

“I think when things are going well you’ve got to work harder,” Fennelly said. “You’ve got to do more.”

Fennelly’s Cyclones have fully adopted that dogged approach to the grind of the season. Good times don’t last forever. Adversity always emerges. It’s not about if something bad will happen, it’s when — and how his team responds.

“When it’s going well, how do I keep it there?” Fennelly said. “And then when it goes the other way, at least you have habits of, ‘Oh, OK, I know what we need to do to be successful.’ I know our kids will do what they can. Our time’s coming. We’re gonna lose games. Those things are gonna happen, too, but overall I think they have a great understanding of why they’ve been successful and what can still be done moving forward.”

Ashley Joens, of course, leads the way. The senior and former Iowa City High standout scored 27 points Tuesday to become the third player in ISU history to notch 2,000 or more in a career.

But whether or not the Cyclones’ remarkable run through the first half of the season continues through the back end hinges on contributions from multiple players such as Espenmiller-McGraw, post player Morgan Kane, and sophomore guards Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski.