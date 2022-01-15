Slow start can't stop SAU women's basketball 13-game win streak

For the first quarter, the under-manned and under-sized Roosevelt Lakers women’s basketball team used high energy and a swarming defense to hang with the hosting St. Ambrose Fighting Bees.
But as that energy began to drain and the hosting Bees began upping the tempo and pounding the ball in the paint to take advantage of a huge size advantage, the game quickly shifted.
Using a 21-5 second-quarter scoring edge as the Lakers hit just two field goals, the Bees ran away with their 13th straight victory, a 66-40 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference decision at Lee Lohman Arena.
Not getting flustered at the slow start was key for the Fighting Bees (19-1, 12-1 CCAC).
“This team is really something special,” said Bettendorf’s Kylie Wroblewski who logged another double-double in the victory. “I think no matter how the game is going, we just have to believe in ourselves and each other.”
That belief paid off after a sluggish start, which might have had something to do with the Bees coming off a huge road victory over league kingpin Olivet Nazarene and facing a short-handed opponent they had beaten 78-67 in their first meeting.
The Bees were just 5 of 22 (22.7%) in the first quarter, including at least two possessions in which they missed at least four shots. Throw in five turnovers and it wasn’t a very efficient offensive effort.
But a simple change to taking care of their own business and not worrying about what Roosevelt (5-9, 4-6 CCAC) was doing against them defensively flipped the switch.
“We went back to our normal half-court man offense, in the second quarter,” said SAU coach Krista VanHauen. “They were throwing some 2-3 zone at us and we just went back to what got us to 19-1 and ran our half-court offense. I told them ‘I don’t care if they are zone or man, let’s just execute.’ We just relaxed and played.”
And in the process blew open the game with a 34-20 halftime lead.
Wroblewski’s 19 points led SAU’s scoring. Anna Plummer’s four timely 3-pointers netted her 12 points and fellow starter Jaynee Prestegaard added 11. Working the ball inside was also key as SAU scored 40 points in the paint.
Wroblewski’s 11 rebounds also spurred the winners to a huge 50-32 rebounding edge and 16 offensive rebounds netted 10 second-chance points.
Roosevelt played with only eight players, all scoring, led by 15 from Gabrielle Beggs and 13 from Amelia McNutt. The Lakers were without two usual starters, including leading scorer Ashley Smoldt
Still, the huge second quarter was the turning point in the contest.
“Our coaches got us going,” said Wroblewski. “For us, it was just a wakeup call that we needed to bring more energy. … We finally got shots to fall and were getting offensive rebounds and easy shots like that. We got in our rhythm again and started playing together.”
And that was on both ends as SAU held the Lakers to single-digit outputs in both the second (5 points) and fourth frames (9 when SAU closed it out with reserves).
“We’ve hung our hats on our defense all year and then we’re pretty efficient on the offensive end,” said Van Hauen.
After that 22.7% shooting in the first quarter, SAU finished 44.4% from the field for the game, hitting 28 of 63 shots.