Slow start leads to Senior Day stumble for SAU women

St. Ambrose women's coach Krista Van Hauen summed it up succinctly when she said, "It wasn't the senior night we wanted."

Hosting CCAC rival Holy Cross Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena, the Fighting Bees found themselves in an uphill climb all day after the Saints opened with the game's first 11 points against an altered all-senior SAU starting lineup.

SAU did fight back to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter but could not get over that hill as Holy Cross hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final minute to secure a 61-54 victory.

"We could never get over the hump," said Van Hauen, whose 24-3 club has dropped two of its last four following a 16-game winning streak and at 17-3 is in third place in the CCAC standings, two games behind a game St. Xavier and one back of St. Francis.

"We tied it late, but we expended so much energy trying to get back and cut leads. We miss a box out, and all of sudden we can't get back."

Van Hauen was referring to a Jayda Miller offensive rebound and bucket that put Holy Cross (14-13, 9-11 CCAC) up 49-46 with just under four minutes left to play.

Prior to that, the Bees had finally rallied to tie the game at 43 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Shayne Smith with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter.

"I'm not going to lie, I did not know the game was tied at that point," said Smith (nine points). "I got a good pass from Anna Plumer, took the shot and it went in, and I was thankful that it went in."

After Holy Cross regained the lead, St. Ambrose tied it again at 45-45 when Kylie Wroblewski drained two free throws at the 5:21 mark. After that, the Bees had two shots to take their first lead, but neither one found the mark.

Following two free throws by the Saints' Sara White (17 points, 10 rebounds), SAU got back to the line with a chance to tie it again, but Mel Stewart hit just one of two foul shots.

Holy Cross then rattled off seven straight points and never looked back as Grace Adams and Miller each added 14 points, with Adams snaring eight boards.

"We knew they were ranked third in the nation in offensive rebounding, and that we had to find a way to compete on the glass," said Wroblewski. "Unfortunately, we just didn't box out as much as we could have."

Wroblewski also said the combination of the 11-0 first-quarter deficit, being outrebounded 17-9 on the offensive glass and turning it over 24 times added up to an un-SAU like performance on Saturday.

"Sometimes we just start slow in the first quarter, but I don't know if we've ever had that big of a deficit," said the junior forward and former Bettendorf standout, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Stewart supported Wroblewski's efforts with 11 points and seven rebounds, with Plumer (eight points, five boards) and Jaynee Prestegaard (six points, nine rebounds) also chipping in.

"We tried to embrace it as best as we could and start to play hard," Wroblewski added. "Unfortunately, we didn't have it today."

Still, it was not for a lack of effort. The Bees closed the gap to 13-10 by the end of the opening period, and got as close as a point in the second quarter at 22-21 on a Plumer 3-pointer. However, the Saints hit a pair of late buckets for a 26-21 halftime lead.

After falling behind by as much as seven in the third quarter, SAU again rallied to get as close as three. Down 39-34 going into the fourth, a pair of buckets by Stewart sparked the hosts as they eventually drew even.

"When we got even, that was a big thing," said Smith. "It propelled us forward for a bit."

Instead of a come-from-behind finish, the Bees look to regroup for the final week of the regular season as they host St. Francis on Wednesday, then close at Indiana South Bend a week from Saturday before beginning conference tournament play on Feb. 22.

"We've got a big week ahead of us," Van Hauen said. "It's the last week of the year, so we hope to regroup, come back and play St. Ambrose basketball."

