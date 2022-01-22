Turnovers, miscues costly as Augie women fall to Millikin

There was a serious and recurring theme in the Augustana College women’s 78-69 basketball loss to the Millikin Saturday evening at the Carver Center.

When the Vikings didn’t turn over the ball, they were competitive.

However, 28 miscues on the offensive end that took away scoring chances gave an effective Millikin offense more looks and made an early deficit too big to dig out of in the CCIW battle.

“The little things with decision-making and ball skills, we’re going to have those moments,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, whose short-handed club was hampered even more without Emma Berg, who is in the concussion protocol.

Augie opened the game with eight misses and three turnovers, allowing second-place Millikin to jump out to an 11-0 lead.

“After the Wesleyan game (a Wednesday 73-51 road loss in Bloomington), we talked about how we really got away from what we did, and one of our things we said we wanted to do was to get out and run and we did that in the first quarter,” said Millikin coach Olivia Lett. “… We wanted that to be one of our goals -- to get the ball up the court quickly.”