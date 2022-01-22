Turnovers, miscues costly as Augie women fall to Millikin

There was a serious and recurring theme in the Augustana College women’s 78-69 basketball loss to the Millikin Saturday evening at the Carver Center.
When the Vikings didn’t turn over the ball, they were competitive.
However, 28 miscues on the offensive end that took away scoring chances gave an effective Millikin offense more looks and made an early deficit too big to dig out of in the CCIW battle.
“The little things with decision-making and ball skills, we’re going to have those moments,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, whose short-handed club was hampered even more without Emma Berg, who is in the concussion protocol.
Augie opened the game with eight misses and three turnovers, allowing second-place Millikin to jump out to an 11-0 lead.
“After the Wesleyan game (a Wednesday 73-51 road loss in Bloomington), we talked about how we really got away from what we did, and one of our things we said we wanted to do was to get out and run and we did that in the first quarter,” said Millikin coach Olivia Lett. “… We wanted that to be one of our goals -- to get the ball up the court quickly.”
The tables turned late in the half when the Vikings (7-10, 1-7 CCIW) forced five Big Blue turnovers and three missed shots in the final four minutes and drew within 38-23 at the break.
That Augie run continued in the third when Macy Beinborn (24 points) shot the Vikings back into the game. The junior who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School opened the third quarter with a four-point play and followed with two more 3-pointers to pull the Vikings within seven at 40-33.
Millikin turned two more Vikings turnovers into four made free throws ahead of another Beinborn triple.
Hannah Simmer scored her only bucket of the game on a nice drive to the basket that pulled Augie within six at 44-38 with 4:46 left in the frame.
However, six more turnovers in their next seven possessions allowed Millikin to work to a 53-39 lead by the end of the quarter.
Playing a cleaner fourth quarter, the Vikings outscored MU (14-4, 8-1 CCIW) 30-25, proving they could play with the best of the league and cutting the gap to single digits late as Kylie Jozwick hit some deep shots to get to 12 points for the game and Gabbi Loiz shook off foul trouble to score 11 of her 13 points in the stanza.
Lauren Hall added another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds that helped the Vikings to a 34-20 rebounding edge.
“I’m glad we didn’t quit,” said coach Beinborn. “Our full focus right now is on getting better. We want to be in position this round (of conference play) to get the teams we should get.”