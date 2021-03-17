Wednesday's local briefs

Clark named second team All-American

University of Iowa freshman point guard Caitlin Clark was named to the Associated Press' second team All-American squad Wednesday.

In 27 games this season, Clark has averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 3-pointers per game and shot 47 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s games, including 11 30-point games and 13 additional 20-point games.

Clark is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, and is the first freshman to earn the distinction.

Iowa State's Ashley Joens was named honorable mention All-American. Joens leads the seventh-seeded Cyclones in scoring at 23.6 points per game.

Assumption alum gets interim label removed

Davenport Assumption graduate Mallory Bernhard had the interim tag removed, officially making her the seventh head coach of the University of North Dakota women's basketball program Wednesday.

Bernhard (formerly Youngblut) is the first former UND player to lead the women's Division I program in Grand Forks, N.D.