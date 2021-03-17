Wednesday's local briefs

Clark named second team All-American
University of Iowa freshman point guard Caitlin Clark was named to the Associated Press' second team All-American squad Wednesday.
In 27 games this season, Clark has averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 3-pointers per game and shot 47 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s games, including 11 30-point games and 13 additional 20-point games.
Clark is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American, and is the first freshman to earn the distinction.
Iowa State's Ashley Joens was named honorable mention All-American. Joens leads the seventh-seeded Cyclones in scoring at 23.6 points per game.
Assumption alum gets interim label removed
Davenport Assumption graduate Mallory Bernhard had the interim tag removed, officially making her the seventh head coach of the University of North Dakota women's basketball program Wednesday.
Bernhard (formerly Youngblut) is the first former UND player to lead the women's Division I program in Grand Forks, N.D.
Before spending the past eight years at UND as an assistant coach, associate coach and interim head coach, Bernhard coached two seasons at Assumption and led the school to a pair of Iowa Class 3A state championships. The Knights were 50-4 under her watch.
Bernhard had been the interim coach for the past year. UND was 2-19 and 2-13 in the Summit League this season, but the program fought through canceled games, last-minute schedule additions and roster limitations because of COVID-19.
"We have a lot of work to do to get this program to the championship level we expect," Bernhard said, "but I am excited to hit the ground running."