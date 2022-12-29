Women's College Basketball: Fighting Bees play together in second half, edge past Mustangs

A lot of quick shots and a lot of empty possessions. Five total field goals and just three assists.

Or as St. Ambrose women's basketball coach Krista Van Hauen said, "Not playing St. Ambrose basketball."

"We were all very individualistic," she added of her team's first-half performance. "That's not us."

It was a much different type of effort in the second half.

The Fighting Bees shared the rock more and got into better offensive situations. Coupled with a 7-0 fourth-quarter run, they triumphed over Mount Mercy for a 62-55 non-conference victory on Thursday evening at Lee Lohman Arena.

"Coming together at the end really helped us," freshman Abby Wolter said. "We were running our offense more, more consistently and looking for the open shots."

After a nine-day hiatus from competition, St. Ambrose (9-4) increased its winning streak to seven games and remained unblemished at home. It has made a 180-degree turn since going 1-4 in early November.

It faces eighth-ranked Clarke on Saturday in Dubuque before resuming CCAC play once the calendar turns to 2023.

"It wasn't pretty, but it is a win," Van Hauen said. "Our non-conference schedule is to test us. We'll see what we can do."

It was a nip-and-tuck contest for much of the night until Fighting Bees senior Anna Plumer buried a corner 3-pointer, their second of the night, to kickstart a run.

Wolter, a Keokuk grad, scored the last four of the spurt that put Ambrose up 54-45 with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

She tossed in a game-high 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

"I think it is one of my better games," Wolter said.

Mount Mercy (7-6) cut the margin to single digits on trifectas from Tatum Griffin and Sammy Mia on two straight possessions. Caitlyn Thole split a pair of free throws for Ambrose and a defensive stop sealed the win.

Thole registered a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Fighting Bees while Jaynee Prestegaard notched 11 points and Kaitlyn Brunson added 10 points off the bench.

"Once we started the second half, (hitting shots) wasn't that bad," Thole said.

Neither side shot it well in the opening half and the Mustangs leaped out to a 15-7 lead after one quarter. Ambrose switched to a 2-3 zone defense and went 10-of-16 from the charity stripe to trail by two after 20 minutes.

At one point, Mount Mercy had turnovers on five straight possessions.

"We talked better when we were in zone," Thole said.

The Fighting Bees scored the first six points of the second half and seemingly made life easier offensively. They clipped at 39.4% shooting in the final two frames.

Ambrose's largest lead was four until it ballooned to double figures in the fourth.

"We started to get more relaxed," Van Hauen said. "We did a great job in the fourth quarter closing out that game and really having (good) game management."

St. Ambrose 62, Mount Mercy 55

MOUNT MERCY (7-6) - Sammy Mia 5-19 2-4 15, Anais Bonnemaison 1-2 0-1 2, Marissa Brantley 0-3 0-0 0, Madison Dreckman 6-17 0-0 14, Annika Headington 1-4 2-2 4, Deja Antoine 2-9 2-3 6, Tatum Griffin 4-8 0-0 10, Cristian Patron 1-1 0-0 2, Sassy Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Karlie Krogman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 6-10 55.

ST. AMBROSE (9-4) - Mel Stewart 0-8 2-4 2, Anna Plumer 1-9 0-0 3, Abby Wolter 8-13 3-3 19, Caitlyn Thole 4-12 6-11 14, Jaynee Prestegaard 5-13 1-2 11, Caroline Cool 0-0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Brunson 1-4 7-7 10, Olivia Cantu 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 20-64 20-29 62.

Mount Mercy;15;10;17;13;--;55

St. Ambrose;7;16;20;19;--;62

3-point goals - Mount Mercy 7-25 (Mia 3-9, Dreckman 2-6, Griffin 2-4, Brantley 0-2, Headington 0-2, Antonie 0-2); St. Ambrose (Plumer 1-6, Brunson 1-3, Thole 0-2). Rebounds - Mount Mercy 47 (Dreckman 11); St. Ambrose 51 (Thole 13). Assists - Mount Mercy 11 (Headington 3); St. Ambrose 11 (Thole 4). Steals - Mount Mercy 6 (Coleman 2); St. Ambrose 8 (Thole 3); Blocks - Mount Mercy 2 (Brantley, Dreckman); St. Ambrose 4 (Stewart 2). Fouls - Mount Mercy 20 (Bonnemaison 4, Griffin 4); St. Ambrose 12 (Stewart 3, Wolter 3). Fouled out - none.